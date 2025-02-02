Network-Attached Storage devices are typically used to enhance the backup and file-sharing provisions of your computing setup, but there are plenty of cool things you can pull off with your storage server. If you don’t have a dedicated home server, your NAS can double as a decent distro-testing and self-hosting platform.

Likewise, media servers and personal clouds are other useful projects you can build with your NAS. But for tinkerers who don’t have enough space on their gaming battle station, you can try moving your game library to a NAS – provided you follow these essential tips.

4 Upgrade your network hardware

1GbE just doesn’t cut it for this project