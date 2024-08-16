Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi can function as a cost-effective security tool for monitoring your network and protecting your data.

With Raspberry Pi, you can turn a webcam into a security camera system to keep your home safe on a budget.

Use your Raspberry Pi as a password manager to access your logins on any device, offering simplicity and security.

We love the Raspberry Pi here at XDA, and the little SBC has been found in all kinds of useful and weird projects. However, did you know that you can use a Raspberry Pi to make a security tool? Not only is it pretty inexpensive to get a Pi up and running, but a lot of Raspberry Pi projects are open-source. It's a dream come true for people who want to keep their systems secure but don't want to hand over the reins to a company that hides what they're doing.

As it turns out, we've covered a few handy ways to make your Pi a security tool in the past. So, let's explore some of the best examples.

One Raspberry Pi is enough to secure an entire network

Our writer Ayush Pande made an excellent guide on how to protect your home network with a Raspberry Pi. Turns out, there are a lot of cool security tools you can run off of a Pi and have it keep tabs on your network while you use your PCs for other things.

Ayush's guide details how to use a few of these tools. First up, you'll be using Nmap to prod at the devices connected to your network to find any insecure entry points. After that, you can use Wireshark to keep an eye on the data packets being sent around your network to look for any bad actors. Once done, you can set up a VPN and a firewall on your Raspberry Pi to keep your privacy safe. All from a cheap SBC!

Keep tabs on your home for less

If you thought that was all that Ayush had up his sleeves, think again. In this guide, he's breaking down how you can make a security camera system using a Raspberry Pi.

Fortunately, there's a good chance you've already got all the hardware on hand. Ayush recommends you grab a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ or 4, a microSD card, and a webcam. Once you've got all the pieces together, you can install a motion detector app on your Raspberry Pi that keeps an eye out for any intruders.

While it may not be as extravagant or feature-rich as something like a Ring camera, it's a hell of a lot cheaper. Plus, there's always the feel-good feeling of making your own solutions instead of relying on a third-party device.

Always have your logins on-hand, no matter which device you're on

Every time I get a new PC, laptop, or phone, I need to put Bitwarden on it. If I don't, I'm essentially locked out of all my accounts. Fortunately, there are really smart people out there like Elliot Alexander who showed me what a fool I was. His guide goes through how the pros set up their password manager, and, yep, you guessed it - it's all done by a Raspberry Pi.

Imagine this; instead of installing Bitwarden on all of your devices like a chump, you set up Vaultwarden on a Raspberry Pi and attach it to your network. Every time you need a password, you hop onto your Pi's webpage via your browser, unlock the vault, and grab whatever logins you want. Simple, quick, and platform-agnostic - the signs of a great project.

Keep track of what devices are doing with your USB ports with this project

Image Credit: ataradov

If you want to know how your peripherals and devices are using your USB ports, why not grab a USB sniffer? Fortunately, you don't need to shell out for a nice device to get the job done. As long as you don't mind doing a little wiring, you can get the job done with a Raspberry Pi RP2040.

This little project was the idea of Ataradov on GitHub, who gives a handy step-by-step guide on how to make your own. It took him about 10 minutes to do, so expert board wranglers shouldn't have any issues getting this made.

The Raspberry Pi: Small, but powerful

Raspberry Pis may be very cheap and only the size of a credit card, but you should never count them out as just a novelty. Pis can do some serious work, and the limit is your own imagination and skill. If you're looking for ways to keep your network or home secure for less, there's likely a Raspberry Pi project out there designed specifically for your needs.