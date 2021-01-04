Make your résumé stand out with this complete Six Sigma training bundle, now just $32

In times like these, securing a well-paid job means fighting off some serious competition. One way to make yourself stand out is to offer leadership skills. The 2021 Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle helps you become a certified project manager, with 45 hours of tutorials on the popular framework. You can get the training today for just $31.99 via the XDA Developers Depot.

Used by the likes of GE, Boeing, and Toshiba, the Six Sigma framework is designed to help businesses to reduce waste and understand their customers’ needs. For obvious reasons, people who are certified experts are always in demand.

This bundle helps you master the framework from top to bottom, with concise video lessons on all aspects of Six Sigma. This includes an explanation of the key principles and actionable steps for delivering projects on time and under budget.

The training also helps you prepare for official Six Sigma certification exams, along with the equivalent Lean tests. Complete all the courses, and you should be ready to claim your Black Belt.

If that wasn’t enough, you even get training on Minitab — the software of choice for many project managers.

All the instruction comes from the Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE). This training publisher only uses fully certified instructors, and it has a rating of 4.5 stars from students.

