Make your technical résumé stand out with this $60 CompTIA training bundle

When technical recruiters are assessing talent, they expect to see CompTIA certifications. For anyone wanting to work in IT, passing these exams is essentially a right of passage. To help you get top marks, The Complete 2021 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle brings together 19 courses from top instructors. In a special deal, you can get it today for just $59.49 using code VDAY2021 at the XDA Developers Depot.

Considered the gold standard of IT certifications, CompTIA covers a wide range of technical topics. To pass each exam, you genuinely need to know your stuff — but the rewards can be pretty remarkable.

This bundle helps you prepare for all the most popular CompTIA exams, with over 1,500 video tutorials and extensive exam prep.

A good starting point is the CompTIA A+ course, which teaches you the fundamentals of IT. You can then dive into specialist subjects via the courses on Network+, Security+, Cloud+, and Server+.

Project+ helps you take on leadership roles, while PenTest+, CySA+, and CASP+ help you acquire valuable security knowledge. If that wasn’t enough, the library also covers Linux+, Core Blockchain, and the Risk Management Framework.

All the content comes from iCollege. Founded in 2003, this education provider has students in more than 120 countries around the world.

These courses are worth $5,225 altogether, but you can grab the bundle today for just $59.49 with the 15% discount code VDAY2021.

The Complete 2021 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle - $59.49 with code VDAY2021



See Deal

Prices subject to change