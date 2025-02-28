I've tried a lot of web browsers in the past year or so, and I often find myself gravitating back towards Vivaldi. It remains one of the best browsers out there, in my opinion, but it's not perfect, so whenever I hear of a cool new browser, I tend to jump to it so I can see what else is out there. But no matter what, I haven't found a browser that does everything I want it to do.

That begs the question: what does a web browser need to be perfect? I thought it would be fun to imagine what the perfect browser would look like for me, so let's get right into it. Here are a few features that would make me instantly switch to a new browser. Keep in mind I am excluding some obvious things like syncing your browser history and the like.

7 Support for Chrome extensions

It's the biggest ecosystem out there

I did say I was skipping over some obvious ones, but I think this one still warrants a mention. Chrome and Chromium-based browsers dominate the market, and that means the ecosystem of plug-ins is absolutely massive, and bigger than any competitor like Firefox or Apple's Safari.

So, for a browser to be perfect these days, I'd say compatibility with Google Chrome extensions is a requirement. There are a ton of useful things that can be done with extensions, like price tracking on some websites, filtering some types of web content, or reading pages out loud. That's just a small sample of features, but it's just barely scratching the surface of what extensions can add.

6 A modern and clean UI

I love software that looks good