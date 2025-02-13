Summary PirateFi, an app developed by Seaworth Interactive, was found to contain malware on Feburary 10.

Valve swiftly removed it from Steam’s storefront upon discovery and alerted affected users via email.

Steam advises affected users to run a full-system scan and consider a factory reset for complete removal.

A new indie survival game called PirateFi was launched in beta on Steam last Thursday, February 6, by a developer called Seaworth Interactive. It looked like any other survival game and was installed by more than 800 users, according to an estimate by Gamalytic. Unfortunately (or fortunately), Valve has now pulled the free action game from Steam’s storefront entirely because it hosted malware.

If you downloaded PirateFi, act fast before it's too late

Within days of its release, Valve not only removed PirateFi from its storefront but also emailed users who had fallen victim to it.

Steam stated that the developer had uploaded builds containing suspected malware, and while those builds have since been removed from the platform, users are urged to run a full-system scan and thoroughly inspect their devices. For those who want to be extra cautious, Steam also recommended considering a full factory reset to eliminate all traces of the malicious software once and for all. Although an official link titled PirateFi on Steam still appears in search results, clicking on it now redirects users straight to Steam’s store homepage.

While PirateFi was removed from Steam on Monday, February 10, a user named soniwko, who had downloaded the game, shared their experience and his suspicisions about the game on Steam’s community forum on February 8. They mentioned that their antivirus flagged the game as "Trojan.Win32.Lazzzy.gen" and wouldn’t let them launch it. When they attempted to open the game, they were met with a warning message: "Steam - Hardware Error: Steam has detected a potential hardware failure that may impact game performance. Please check your system settings".

Lastly, the user noted that the reviews under the game didn’t seem real, which was a clear red flag from the start. In a follow-up comment on the forum, they shared that after testing the game on a virtual machine, they realized there was no game at all! Just a pure virus.

While we commend Steam for being proactive and taking prompt action, this is certainly not the first time this has happened, and will be far from the last. Take this as a reminder to stay vigilant, install trusted antivirus software on your laptop, and always think twice before downloading anything, even from a trusted platform.