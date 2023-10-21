Going into the ninth week of the 2023/24 Premier League season, and it's still anyone's game at the top of the table. This match between third-place Man City and sixth-place Brighton & Hove Albion could go a long way to changing that, as only four points separate Brighton and top place Tottenham Hotspur.

While both teams are running on a string of wins going into this game, the outlook for Brighton doesn't look rosy. The team only registered its first win against Man City in 2021, so the run of form is very much against them in this matchup.

When and where?

Brighton Hove and Albion travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City on home turf on Saturday, October 21. Coverage begins at 6:00am PT, 9:00am ET, and 14:00 BST for those looking to tune in from around the world. Kickoff is an hour later, at 15:00 BST local time.

How to watch Brighton versus Man City from anywhere

How to stream Brighton at Manchester City in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Brighton vs Man City live, Hulu with Live TV is your best bet. That's because you don't just get access to US Network, but ESPN+ and Disney+, and tons of other live channels, so you'll always have something to watch. The event is streaming exclusively on the USA Network in the US, and Peacock Premium is the most affordable place to get it. It's only $5.99 a month or $59.99 for the whole year, but you'll have to contend with some advertising breaks, unless you want to pay twice that to remove all advertising.

How to watch Brighton vs Man City in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in on the official Man City app. That's because none of the British broadcasters are going to show this match live on TV, so you'll have to find alternative ways to watch. All of our suggestions for streaming apps will work, but you'll need to set up a VPN to make them think you're in the US before signing up.