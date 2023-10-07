It's week eight for the 2023/24 English Premier League, and underdog Brentford FC is traveling to Old Trafford this weekend to take on the mighty Manchester United. The boys in red are mid-table after a disappointing start to the season, and will be hoping to pick up a quick three points at home.

Both teams come from losing their matches last week, so that's going to come into play as they meet on the pitch. It's anyone's game although the form book does favor Man Utd on this occasion, after all, they're playing at home and the boost from all the fans in Old Trafford is legendary.

When and where?

Man United vs Brentford is set to kick off on Saturday, October 7 from Old Trafford. Coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. PT, 10:00 a.m. ET, and 1 p.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch Man United vs Brentford from anywhere

How to stream Man United vs Brentford in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Man United vs Brentford live, Sling TV's Blue plan is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on USA Network in the US, and Sling TV is the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for three months of access at half price, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date or else you'll be billed at full price, which is currently $40 a month.

USA Network is also carried by cable TV, and by other streaming services. Fubo is one of the better sports-focused streamers, and while it's relatively expensive at $75 a month, you can sign up for a week's free trial to see if it's worth it for you. Hulu with Live TV is also another good option, at $70 a month for ad-supported channels or $80 for ad-free ones. There's no free trial, but the first three months will only cost you $50 each.

How to watch Brentford take on Man United in the UK

In the UK, you're going to have to find an alternative way to watch this match, as none of the UK broadcasters will be showing it. That means you can follow the same streaming service advice for the US-based viewers, although you'll also want to pick up a VPN to make your computer think you're watching from the States.