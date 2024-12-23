Managing large creative projects with version control tools can help streamline collaboration, ensure consistency, and maintain a clear history of progress. Using version control tools alongside productivity tools for creativity will help you get the best out of your creative projects, save you time and frustration, and enable teams to achieve consistent results.

9 Set up permissions and access controls

Keep the right people in and the wrong people out of your projects

When using version controls for your large creative projects, you can and should set up permissions within the controls. Setting up permissions and access allows you to choose who can and who cannot access your projects.

You might want certain team members to be able to access specific aspects of your project, while only letting junior team members or stakeholders have access to lower levels of the project. You can use permissions for your project to change these settings in the control system.

8 Implement continuous integration and automation

Continuous integration and continuous development are important

For best security in your creative projects, you need to continuously run security testing. To save yourself time, run continuous integration (CI) along with continuous development (CD) — otherwise known as CI/CD.

Implementing CI/CD automatically runs tests, checks for errors, and rebuilds your creative project with each change to ensure it works smoothly. This keeps your project on top of security by ensuring the latest version is tested at any given point. Automated testing and implementation of your large creative projects reduces errors across the board and overall streamlines workflows for both yourself and your team members. This works best when your projects involve a coded element like a website or app.

7 Use commit messages effectively

Format your commit messages for fluid understanding

When committing in Git or other version control systems, you should implement a standardized language format for your commit messages. It’s easy for team members to misread, and thus, misunderstand complex messages, so decide on a format for how to write the commit messages for all team members to follow.

They can follow a specific formula, if you like, or just decide on a rough word or character count and the type of information needed to show the intent of the commit message.

Some examples might be “Added new background music to scene 3” or “Updated color palette to reflect feedback.” Both examples are straight to the point and effectively describe the committed motion without extra unneeded detail.

Now, anyone who views the Git project can see briefly what has been worked on and committed without needing further detail or wasting time reading extra superfluous wording.

In addition to writing clear commit messages, team members should also tag key milestones in version control settings. Doing this visually marks milestones in the project, helping all team members track the progress and know where the project stands. You can use terms like “final version,” “first draft,” or “v1.0” as examples.

6 Use large file storage for media assets

Git LFS helps store large project files

Any large creative project soon becomes overwhelming with large media files and assets, such as images, audio, video, and graphics. While you can store your files in cloud storage or within version control in Git, you might need more space due to the size of a creative project.

Git Large File Storage (LFS) is a Git-based tool for managing large files. It stores your large files outside the regular Git repository, but it still allows you to track changes within version control.

5 Establish clear file naming conventions

Find a system that works for your team project

When using version control — or when working in any large project — the way you name your files will be a game-changer for project management, most especially if your project involves multiple team members from different backgrounds.

Finding a consistent and clear naming convention saves time and frustration for all team members and management, and keeps your files looking professional whenever handover happens.

Clearly named files avoid confusion and prevent overwriting due to a lack of understanding about what each file contains. Using descriptive names and version numbers and/or dates to ensure everyone knows what each file contains based on its name.

File storage management methodology is important too. You should make folders, preferably ordered by date — such as year, containing months, then with each monthly folder split by week, and then split by project within each week.