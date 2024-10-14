Despite being a PC gamer for more than a decade, I have to confess that I prefer controllers to keyboard and mouse for pretty much every non-FPS and non-MMORPG title. With third-party manufacturers releasing their own varied spins on the classic Xbox gamepad formula, there are a ton of options to choose from if you’re a controller-lover like me.
Manba is one such firm, and while it’s not as prominent as its rivals, the company’s One controller is an affordable gamepad with some neat additions. The 2-inch LED display is obviously its standout feature, though the slick design and hall-effect triggers and sticks are just as impressive. While I have some minor gripes with the Manba One, it’s a fantastic product and gets my seal of approval.
About this review: Manba sent me the One controller, but the company had zero input into this article.
Manba One
Equipped with a 2-inch LED screen and a nearly transparent design, the cool-looking Manba One lets you fine-tune every aspect of the controller without relying on additional companion apps.
- Built-in LED display
- Hall-effect triggers and analog sticks
- Multiple connectivity options
- Can't turn off the LED screen without powering down the controller
- Vibration motors are a bit meh
Pricing, availability, and specs
Released earlier this year, the Manba One is available for $70 on Amazon and Manba’s own platform. You get to choose between white and black color schemes, though only the former provides a transparent body.
Manba One
- Wireless?
- Yes
- Compatible Systems
- PC, Android, iOS, Switch
- Color Options
- White, black
- Battery
- 1,800mAh
- Connectivity
- Wired, wireless (Bluetooth, USB dongle)
- Headset Support
- No
- Programmable Buttons
- Yes
- Extra Buttons
- Four
- Weight
- 295 gm
What I like about the Manba One
A gorgeous design, with some extra mappable buttons
Right-off the bat, the Manba One is a beautiful controller. Despite the plastic body, the transparent plate, partially exposed motors, and silver-colored bumpers and triggers give the Manba One a premium look. Apart from that, it bears the same asymmetrical layout and BAYX button orientation as your average Xbox controller.
The transparent plate, partially exposed motors, and silver-colored bumpers and triggers give the Manba One a premium look.
Removing the front plate lets you access the internals of the Manba One, though the analog sticks are the only thing you can replace. Located below the analog sticks are four buttons, two of which are your conventional Start and Select buttons, while the other two are used to configure the controller (and I’ll get to them in a bit).
Flipping the controller on its back will reveal two latches that let you modify the actuation distance of the hall-effect triggers. You also have two sets of back bumpers labeled M1 to M4, and you can freely map them to any button (or even a sequence of buttons) using the LED display.