The March security update rolled out to Pixel devices last week, offering a wealth of new bug and vulnerability fixes. But if you were a Pixel 6 series handset user, chances are you probably noticed that your device wasn't part of the update. Luckily, it looks like Google has finally releaed the update to Pixel 6 users, allowing them to get some major vulnerabilities patched, while also getting some performance improvements in the process.

Now, as far as fixes, there are quite a bit. But perhaps the most important thing is that this update is going to patch the screenshot issue that was recently exposed, allowing users to retrieve cropped or redacted information from a screenshot taken with a Pixel device and edited using markup tool. Although the aCropalypse vulnerability has been patched it still doesn't fix the screenshots that have been shared over the past few years. So, if you have been sharing screenshots with sensitive data, it might be a good idea to try to trace your path, find these images, and if possible remove them from public forums or services.

When it comes to the update, you can head into the settings menu of you Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a to start the over-the-air download process or if you want a more direct route, you can always download the images and manually install them to your Pixel handset.

Source: Reddit