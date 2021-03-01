March Pixel Feature Drop includes Smart Compose and Recorder cloud backup

Google has made it a habit to drop new Pixel features throughout the year, and the search giant is back with another big update. The features arrive following an update in December that saw Google introduce Adaptive Sound, new Google Photos suggestions, and more. The latest Pixel Feature Drop is available beginning today.

As we reported last week, Google Recorder has introduced backup and sync support, along with availability on the web, making it easier to share links to your recordings with colleagues and friends. You can find your recordings at recorder.google.com, where you can search, see transcripts, and listen to recordings. If you rely on the Recorder app and have multiple devices, this is a very welcome addition.

Image: Google

Google has also introduced a Smart Compose feature for select messaging apps on Pixel phones. The feature suggests common phrases to help you compose messages, similar to the same features you’ll find in Gmail. It’s available in the U.S. in English only.

Another new feature works specifically with the Pixel Stand, a wireless charging accessory sold separately from the Pixel. “When you use the bedtime features in Clock with your Pixel Stand, you’ll see a new, updated bedtime screen, along with redesigned notifications to help you ease into sleep,” Google said in a blog post. This feature requires a Pixel phone with wireless charging support, which includes the Pixel 3 series, the Pixel 4 series, and the Pixel 5.

Additionally, Google has introduced support for the Universal Smart Phone Housing for scuba diving by Kraken Sports. With a supported dive case, Pixel owners will be able to access camera features like Night Sight, Portrait Mode, and video while underwater, opening up some incredible new photo and video opportunities.

Finally, there’s a new wallpaper collection in the Pixel Feature Drop that will celebrate different cultural moments throughout the year, starting with International Women’s Day on March 8. All of these features are separate from Google’s much larger Android 12 update, which is currently in its first Developer Preview stage. Here’s a chart that summarizes the features coming to Pixel phones this month:

Image: Google

Lastly, here’s a video from Google that showcases the new features added in March 2021’s Pixel Feature Drop.