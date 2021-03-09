March Xbox update brings new gaming features including Auto HDR/FPS Boost toggles

Microsoft has unveiled the March Update for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Among the new features is an update to the Xbox Accessories app, and new toggles for FPS Boost and Auto HDR for backward compatible games.

The most exciting part of the March Update is new toggles for Auto HDR and FPS Boost with select backward compatible games. The FPS Boost feature uses the increased CPU, GPU, and memory of these consoles to improve the original framerate of these titles. Microsoft said the steadier framerates make games visually smoother, thus resulting in a better experience.

Image: Microsoft

The Auto HDR feature uses machine learning to add high dynamic range to titles that weren’t originally made to support it. Both of the features are exclusive to the Xbox Series X|S, and are enabled automatically on certain games. Microsoft said you can verify your title supports FPS Boost and Auto HDR by pressing the Xbox button and checking the indicators under the clock.

The March Update also includes an update to the Xbox Accessories app in advance of the launch of the Xbox Wireless Headset. The update applies to the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows 10 devices.

Image: Microsoft

“With the update, the app lets you fine-tune the audio controls for a customized audio experience, including equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute sensitivity, mic monitoring, and brightness of the mic’s mute light,” Microsoft said.

In addition, the March Update brings achievements back to the Xbox app and a new way to manage your Xbox subscriptions. Microsoft also said in May it will sunset live TV listing for OneGuide on Xbox One. Finally, the update makes it easier to manage your games with new install options for bundles.

The March Update is rolling out to Xbox One, Xbox One X|S, and Windows 10 devices now.