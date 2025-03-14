Pre-owned PC hardware has always been the savior for both budget builders and those who want to maximize value for money even when buying high-end components. In today's GPU market, however, going pre-owned isn't just an optional way to build a PC; it has almost become a necessity. Saving money is just a side effect of buying a used GPU — most people don't even have the luxury of seeing GPUs in stock. And when they find one available, it's usually marked up by several times the MSRP.

These dark times aren't just affecting high-end GPUs; even mid-range cards are selling for high-end prices. Whether it's the RTX 5070 or RX 9070 XT, $1,000 listings aren't uncommon. Buying a used GPU, then, is proving to be the lever needed to kickstart the GPU industry back into high gear.

5 Paper launches mean there are no new GPUs

Buying pre-owned is the only option