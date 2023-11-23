Black Friday is the time to save big and this year is no exception. There are Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, appliances, computer accessories, and so much more. It's also a great time to pick up audio equipment, as top-notch speakers and headphones that are rarely discounted can be priced lower than normal.

That's what we're focusing on here, as notable brands like Marshall already have Black Friday pricing available for some of their hottest devices. We were shocked to see some of these prices and even more amazed that they were available now. Take a look at these Marshall deals before it's too late.

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker

The Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker is one of the staples in Marshall's speaker lineup. It is known for using its directional sound to deliver 360° sound from wherever you are around the speaker. This speaker separates the spatial content of the audio, leading it to produce a sound that reaches much farther than a speaker of its size should.

It's waterproof, so you can use it outside when you're around the pool. It also lasts for over 20 hours on a single charge, so you can keep the party going all night. The Emberton weighs just 1.5 pounds and connects with Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Normally, it's $170 and totally worth it. But right now, thanks to Black Friday, you can snag one for just $100.

Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker $100 $170 Save $70 The Marshall Emberton speaker offers over 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and has multi-directional sound, so it sounds good from wherever you are near it. It's IPX7 waterproof and weighs only 1.5 pounds. Connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and keep the party going. $100 at Amazon

Marshall Motif True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

If you're looking for headphones, the Marshall Motif are built for those that love good sound quality. These allow you to vary the noise-cancellation level to set the transparency just how you want it. That lets you hear what you want to hear around you and not what you don't. Each earbud holds 4.5 hours of wireless playtime on a single charge and charging it in the case gives you up to 20 hours of listening time. These can be charged wirelessly for a more rapid refill.

The sealed earbuds come with three ear tips, allowing you to pick the ones that fit your ears the best. They are IPX5 waterproof and sweatproof. The charging case is IPX4-rated as well. The Motif are stylish and easy to wear while providing killer sound. These are typically $200, but you can get them for only $120 if you hurry.

Marshall Motif ANC $120 $200 Save $80 The Marshall Motif True Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones offer multiple levels of ANC and transparency modes. The sealed fit earbuds stay in your ear better and there are three eartip sizes to give you the comfort you want. These are slim, sturdy, and pack a powerful audio punch. $120 at Amazon

Either of these Marshall deals are worth your time if you're someone that cares about audio quality. Boost your equipment now by snagging these sales while they're live.