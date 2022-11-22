Black Friday is upon us, and so is the holiday season! Now that the world has returned to normal (for the most part), we're anticipating social gatherings with friends and family members. And nothing brings people closer like good tune. Planning a small house party or maybe a camping trip? This deal is for you! You can now save $70 on the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker and grab a unit for just $99.99, thanks to this limited-time Black Friday deal.

If you're unfamiliar with this product, this speaker is ideal for those who want to blast music on the go. It also is an excellent pick for those who tend to move their speakers around from one room to another for indoor use. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, you can connect your phone to this speaker while being up to 32 feet (around 10 meters) away from it. Notably, too, you get IPX7 water resistance. This means you can submerge this speaker in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. While we don't advise you to intentionally wash your electronics, this IP rating provides some peace of mind, knowing that accidental splashes likely won't damage your Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker.

With a 20+ hour battery life, you get to charge this speaker once a day and enjoy music on the go for long periods, uninterrupted. For added peace of mind, you also get a one-year warranty from this reputable company, in case things go south. Those interested in this device can pick between Black and Brass, Cream, and Forest Green color options.

