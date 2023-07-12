Amazon Prime Day has been churning out deals left and right, including heavy discounts on Marshall's line of vintage-inspired speakers. The British company, founded in the 60s, has been producing gear for artists and enthusiasts for decades with a focus on preserving a rock 'n' roll aesthetic while keeping up with technological advancements. After partnering with Zounds in 2010, ther released a line of portable Bluetooth and wired Bluetooth speakers which have remained consistently popular. Now, you can get the aesthetic and the audio for up to 44% off.

Marshall Emberton

The Marshall Emberton is a small but mighty Bluetooth speaker weighs less than two pounds, so you can easily take with you on the go. It pumps out 360-degree utilizing True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall to separate out the spatial content of stereo recordings and creating a larger soundstage. The Emberton has up to 20 hours of playback with an addition five hours from a 20-minute quick charge. It also boasts an impressive IPX7 rating, so it's practically waterproof and can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes (though it's never a great idea to really test that boundary). Snag it now for 44% off.

Marshall Stanmore II

The Marshall Action II is a corded speaker that will be a wonderfully retro addition to your home. Though it's wired the speaker itself features Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX codec support for strong sound across a 30-foot connectivity range. The Marshall Bluetooth App will let you customize EQ with presets available based on musical genre. You can also make slight EQ adjustments using the onboard knobs on the top of the speaker. Multi-host functionality means multiple devices can connect at one time, so you can easily pass over party playlist duties when the time comes. The Stanmore II is now available for 50% off.

Marshall Woburn II

The Marshall Woburn II is large and in charge. It's a corded speaker with Bluetooth capabilities and aptX codec support. This speaker packs a punch with two 50-watt Class D amp woofers and two 15-watt Class D amps tweeters for coverage across the frequency range. Like the Stanmore II, this model comes with access to the Marshall Bluetooth app and onboard controls for additional adjustments. With an average user review of 4.7 stars, this is a great model to go for if you want big sound at home.

Marshall Uxbridge Voice

The Uxbridge Voice connect Marshall's premium audio capabilities with Amazon's Echo features. Smaller and more discrete than the Stanmore II and Woburn II models, this is the perfect unit to actually place on a shelf, but don't worry, you'll still get some big sound coming from the tinier box. The Uxbridge has Alexa built-in and is AirPlay 2 enabled, so you have multiply connectivity options when it comes to creating a multi room system. Plus, Alexa can play music from most popular streaming services including Spotify; it can also find dinner recipes, check commute times, look up the weather, dim lights, turn on the TV and more without lifting a finger. You can take advantage of all that for 32% off this Prime Day.