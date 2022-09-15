Martha is Dead and Arcade Paradise join the Google Stadia library later this year

Despite the apparent no-show by one upcoming big hitter, Google Stadia is still getting new titles. The latest news is of two games hitting the service later this year from Wired Productions. You may know them from the current Stadia titles, Deliver Us The Moon, and The Falconeer.

The next two titles from the publisher to join Stadia couldn’t be more different from each other. One is a psychological horror the other is a “rags to riches” tale of turning a laundromat into a thriving video game arcade. Arcade Paradise is launching “soon” while Martha is Dead will be joining Stadia in Winter 2022. Neither are new releases, having hit other platforms already, but they’re new to Stadia.

Check out the trailers below:

Building the ultimate arcade is not without hard work. To get there, it starts with the first day of work at King Wash laundromat. Playing as Ashley, the opportunity arises to transition King Wash from a laundry business to an arcade metropolis, going against your father’s wishes. To stay on his good side as you initiate your plan, you have to go through the motions of washing clothes.

Arcade Paradise is part building a sweet video game arcade, part washing clothes, and cleaning toilets. If you ever wished there were more toilets to clean in your games.

Martha Is Dead is a dark first-person psychological thriller, set in 1944 Italy, that blurs the lines between reality, superstition and the tragedy of war. As conflict intensifies between German and Allied forces, the desecrated body of a woman is found drowned… Martha! Martha is dead, and her twin sister Giulia, the young daughter of a German soldier, must alone deal with the acute trauma of loss and the fallout from her murder.

Google is also quick to remind us that despite the lack of a certain Assassin’s Creed title, there are still some huge franchises coming to Stadia soon. These include FIFA 23, Trackmania, Dead Island 2, and Skull and Bones. Time to buckle up for some busy months of cloud gaming.