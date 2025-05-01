Marvel fans will have another game to play on Steam for PC soon. The mobile fighting game Marvel Contest of Champions is going to be ported to Steam after finding major success on mobile platforms. The news comes from an announcement made by developer Kabam Games.

In a video shared on the official Kabam Games YouTube channel, they revealed that Marvel Contest of Champions will be available on PC very soon. However, they did not share an exact date for when Marvel fans could expect to download the game on Steam. Instead, the company teased that an official date would be coming in the near future, but expect to see the game ported over soon. No date or release window was shared at the end of the video.