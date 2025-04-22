Marvel Rivals has added more ways to get players to express themselves through new customization features. NetEase issued a statement regarding the option to release a big update for the game on Thursday (April 17), detailing general fixes and character-specific issues that sometimes broke the game.

But it was the character costume customization feature that stole the headlines. While the company explained that not every character would get a custom costume color right out of the gate, some fan favorites would get the feature.

Marvel-Vs-Capcom-Ryu-Ken-Wolverine-Cyclops
Everything you need to know about the new recolored costumes in Marvel Rivals.