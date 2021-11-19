Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game now on sale for the first time ($30)

Guardians of the Galaxy has already received several movie adaptations from Disney and Marvel Studios, plus a Telltale game series a few years ago, but Square Enix released a new video game based on the comic books last month. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has received great reviews for its story and visuals, and the console editions of game are on sale for the first time at $30. That’s half the original price.

This is a third-person action-adventure game where you play as Star-Lord, flying through the air with jet boots and shooting bad guys with elemental guns. Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Drax the Destroyer also tag along to help you out, which each person having a unique skill and ability. Even though there are definite similarities to the Guardians of the Galaxy films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Square Enix’s take on the comic books is a bit different.

Below is the official game description from Square Enix:

Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing’s off-limits. If you think it’s all going to plan, you’re in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy’s fate. It’s time to show the universe what you’re made of. You got this. Probably.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been mostly well-received by critics and players, with the PS5 version sitting at an 80/100 on Metacritic. The story and dialogue is the game’s main strong point, but it’s also plenty of fun to play. Some reviews pointed out that battles can become a bit repetitive later in the game, but overall, it’s definitely worth the $30 if you’re a fan of Marvel at all.