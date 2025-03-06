We all hate it when our games go down and we can't play them, especially in an era of live-service games that require an always-online connection. There have been some notable outages recently, like the PlayStation Network outage just a few weeks ago, when Sony gave players a free subscription as an apology. But what if I told you there were bigger outages in the past, lasting for days or even weeks? These are some of the biggest and craziest that we've ever seen.

5 Diablo III (2012)

"Error 37" was a meme for a while

Source: GameSpot

Diablo III launched in May 2012 after a huge hype cycle that saw it become the most pre-ordered game on Amazon ever made at the time. It broke day-one sales records, with Activision Blizzard saying it sold 3.5 million copies in its first 24 hours and 6.3 million copies in its first week. However, all of that excitement quickly dissipated thanks to "Error 37".

If you're unfamiliar, Error 37 was accompanied by a message that said "The servers are busy at this time. Please try again later." The game was impossible for players to get into at launch, and problems plagued the game for most of May. It was fixed as the company added servers and the game's player population leveled out, but for many, the game was simply unplayable at launch, thanks to all of the server problems.

4 World of Warcraft's Corrupted Blood incident (2005)

Blizzard tried to quarantine players... it didn't work

Source: WoW Wiki

World of Warcraft had a bit of a situation on its hands in 2005, between September and October of that year, thanks to the uncontrollable spread of a damaging debuff. When taking part in a certain boss battle at the end of a raid, you would have a debuff (called corrupted blood) applied that would also transmit to players that were nearby. The debuff was only meant to apply in the boss fight and would damage the player over a four-second window, but it managed to spread outside of the boss fight due to an oversight that saw it escape via hunter pets and warlock minions.

While this wasn't an outage as such, it made the game unplayable throughout many cities, thanks to the huge number of players infected and how it spread to other players. It could kill a character of the then-highest experience level in under 30 seconds, and there was no in-game cure for it. Blizzard responded by instituting quarantine zones to contain it, but players managed to bypass them. The developers struggled to remove the debuff properly from the pets that were driving the spread.

After a week, Blizzard hard reset the World of Warcraft servers, setting it back to a state before the introduction of corrupted blood, and pets then received a patch that made them immune to it. It's not an outage in a traditional sense, but the game was borderline unplayable for quite a while for a lot of people.

To top it all off, hilariously, the CDC in the U.S. even reached out at the time to Blizzard and requested the company's data to help it with disease modelling research, and other researchers explored the event as a research model for how a disease would spread from person to person.

3 Xbox Live and PlayStation Network Christmas outages (2014)

Imagine waking up on Christmas morning to discover a shiny new console under the tree. If the year was 2014, then that excitement would have likely turned to disappointment, as a DDoS attack rendered the Xbox and PlayStation Network servers unresponsive. The attack was claimed by a group called Lizard Squad, which was notorious for DDoSing a myriad of other services.

The attack stopped around 2 am on the 26th of December, with MEGA owner Kim Dotcom sharing screenshots of his conversations with Lizard Squad, where he asked them to cease the attack in return for 3,000 MEGA accounts with a lifetime subscription. Whether or not this was the true reason they stopped isn't clear, but it was a pretty funny outcome that eventually saw gamers able to use their new consoles they'd got for Christmas.

2 SimCity always-online debacle (2013)

Somewhat similar to Diablo III, SimCity (2013) relied on an always-online connection as a form of DRM, though it was plagued with connection problems that made it so legitimately paying customers couldn't even play the game half the time. When users played the game, it required a constant internet connection, but the servers were so overloaded that the game would think it was offline and couldn't be played, even though the user was online.

In January 2014, ten months after the game's launch, developer Maxis finally relented and promised an update to add an offline mode. The company previously said that "It wouldn’t be possible to make the game offline without a significant amount of engineering work by our team," though the community discovered a switch within the game that checks for an internet connection after 20 minutes when connectivity is lost. This check could simply be removed and the game was then playable offline, calling into question how true that statement really was.

Since then. we haven't seen many games force an always-online model, and it's no real wonder why. It's a lot of cost to developers to maintain servers that verify whether the game is legitimate or not, especially when pirated copies of the game began to circulate in June 2013. It's never a good look when pirates can have a better experience than legitimately paying customers.

1 PlayStation Network outage (2011)

The worst outage of all time probably goes to the PlayStation Network outage of 2011, and for a few reasons. Sony's servers were attacked between April 17 and April 19 of that year, forcing Sony to kill its servers for 23 days to investigate. Sony couldn't rule out that names, addresses, email addresses, and even passwords hadn't been compromised, later saying that even credit card information might not be safe.

This hack affected the 77 million signed up users at the time, though no group claimed responsibility for the attack. Sony itself said that it suspected the hacking collective Anonymous was involved, but it was never confirmed who actually did it. It has long been suspected that the motivation for the attack was the suing of George "geohot" Hotz after he shared his jailbreak for the PlayStation 3.

The suing of Hotz angered a lot of the online hacking community, leading to Anonymous' "Operation Sony" as a form of protest. Months later, LulzSec, a splinter-group from Anonymous, went on a hacking spree of which also included Sony Pictures, leading to the release of names, home addresses, passwords, and e-mail addresses belonging to users. These passwords were stored in plaintext, which led people to question the security of the passwords obtained from the PSN attack, which Sony had claimed weren't encrypted but "were transformed using a cryptographic hash function."

This outage is still the worst to date of any gaming service, both from the severity of the damage it caused to everyone involved and from the data that was stolen. Given that companies take security a lot more seriously these days, it's unlikely to ever be beaten.