The OnePlus 12 is expected to be announced later this year as the successor to the OnePlus 11, and successive leaks have already revealed some aspects of the device before its launch. We've already seen leaked renders that revealed its design in all its glory, while another recent leak claimed to have revealed its launch date. Now, a noted tipster has revealed the full specifications of the upcoming device, leaving very little to the imagination.

The news comes from @OnLeaks, who teamed up with tech blog Smartprix to reveal the key specifications of the OnePlus 12. As per the report, the device will feature a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The OnePlus 12 is expected to sport a massive 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Interestingly, the report specifically mentions that the charger will be bundled with the retail box.

Imaging options on the OnePlus 12 will reportedly include a triple-camera setup at the back, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 64MP telephoto snapper with 3X optical zoom. As you'd expect from flagship OnePlus devices, the cameras are being developed in partnership with Swedish photography giant, Hasselblad. For selfies, the OnePlus 12 will reportedly offer a 32MP sensor, punched into the display in the front. As with the OnePlus 11, the next-gen device will also include an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the software side, the OnePlus 12 is said to run Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14.

Meanwhile, another noted tipster, Yogesh Brar, just claimed that the OnePlus 12 will initially launch in China before being released in the rest of the world. While the China launch is expected to happen in December 2023, the global release is apparently slated for February 2024. The OnePlus 12 promises to be an interesting upgrade over the OnePlus 11, but it remains to be seen how it would compete against the Galaxy S24 lineup and the Pixel 8 series, both of which are expected to be among the most notable Android devices of 2024.