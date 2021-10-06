Massive Twitch leak reveals the site’s source code, Amazon’s Steam competitor, and so much more

The entirety of Twitch has been dumped on the internet as a part of what appears to be a massive leak. A developer took to Twitter earlier today to share the information about this leak after an anonymous hacker posted about on 4chan. We are looking at 125GB of data shared through torrent, so it is indeed massive.

As confirmed by VGC, the files are publicly available to download just like the hacker described. According to the hacker, the leak is intended to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space“. An anonymous company source confirmed to VGC that the leak is legitimate.

the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Might wana change your passwords.

Twitch has confirmed that a breach has indeed taken place, but their wordings do not shed light on the veracity of claims in the leak that is floating around.

We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us.

A Massive Leak

Legitimate or not, there is a lot to take away from this leak. In addition to the source code of the website, the code for the console and phone versions has also been leaked. The download file is also said to have encrypted passwords, presumably of both the creators and the viewers. It’s a good idea to change your Twitch password as a precautionary measure. And if you are a streamer, then you might want to reset your stream key at this point just to be on the safer side.

Interestingly, the leaked data also seems to have information about an unreleased Steam competitor codenamed Vapor. This digital storefront is said to have a lot of Twitch integration, but it remains to be seen what comes out of it. A digital game distribution service by Amazon Game Studios does sound like something we could see in the future, especially considering the fact that we are already seeing a lot of efforts from Amazon Game Studios. Yes, their new MMO ‘New World’ is bricking GPUs, but it is still very popular right now.

Speaking of games, the torrent also reportedly includes Unity code for a game called Vapeworld. It appears to be some sort of a VR chat software. The leaked info has a lot of other things including the commit history for Twitch “going back to its early beginnings”. Additionally, we are also looking at proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by the platform. There’s also an internal tool that’s designed to improve security by having staff pretend to be hackers.

Twitch Creator Payouts Report

Lastly, the leak also includes creator payout reports dating all the way back to 2019. The report includes both the total payout from August 2019 to October 2021 and the figures from September 2021. The list includes the names of all the popular creators along with their Twitch payout excluding donations, sponsorships, merchandise, etc.

Twitch was recently under the spotlight for the controversy around “hate-raids” due to which a huge chunk of streamers took #ADayOffTwitch. The leak appears to be in relation to all this harassment as the hacker said the motivation was to disrupt the space because “their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool.”

As we mentioned earlier, now would be a good time to change your Twitch account’s password. And if you are a streamer, then be sure to refresh the stream key too. It goes without saying that you should also enable two-factor authentication if not already done. It will ensure that your account will be safe even if your password is compromised.