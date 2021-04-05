Master 14 languages with lifetime access to Babbel — now just $199 for a limited time

Traveling is tricky right now. But while you are stuck at home, you can be preparing for your next adventure. Babbel is a highly-rated language learning app that can help you master the vocabulary of any destination. For a limited time, you can get lifetime access to all 14 language courses for just $199 at the XDA Developers Depot — that is $300 off the standard price.

Even if you don’t have travel plans, learning a language is a great way to explore new cultures. Speaking another language can also open doors in the professional world.

With over 10 million users, Babbel is one of the most popular language-learning apps around. Rated at 4.5 stars on Android and 4.6 stars on iOS, this app provides interactive lessons that take only 10–15 minutes each day.

You start with the basics, learning new words through simple picture quizzes. The courses focus on everyday language, and Babbel uses speech recognition to provide feedback on your accent.

The app can take you all the way to advanced vocabulary, with later chapters covering topics such as food, family, and business. Personalized review sessions ensure you retain the information you have learned previously.

As a lifetime subscriber, you get access to every language on Babbel — including Spanish, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, English, and more. In addition, you get to download lessons for offline study.

