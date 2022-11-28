Source: Master & Dynamic Master & Dynamic MW65 $349 $499 Save $150 The Master & Dynamic MW65s are super luxurious and have a beautiful, unique style, but they aren't purely nice to look at. With excellent active noise-canceling and support for aptx HD they sound just as good as they look. A truly premium pair of ANC headphones. $349 at Amazon

You can always count on Cyber Monday to bring even the most expensive and luxury items to a price that isn't so absurd, and that's precisely what's happened with the Master & Dynamic MW65. They usually retail at $499, which considering the competition in the active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones market, makes them a tough sell. But with this incredible Cyber Monday deal, you can save $150 on a pair right now!

Reasons to buy the Master & Dynamic MW65

There's no beating around the bush; the Master & Dynamic MW65 is an absolutely gorgeous pair of headphones. The unique and premium look features fine leather with beautiful anodized aluminum accents, making it lightweight. The ear pads are nice and plushy without being too big and are easily replaceable, so when they wear out, you'll be able to replace them with no problem. They are comfortable to wear around and have multiple color options to choose from, so you can find the perfect pair to suit your taste.

Of course, you don't just want your headphones to look good, they have to sound good, and the ANC on the Master & Dynamic MW65 is spot on. It even has two settings, so you can let a little noise in or turn it on high when you need to focus. Plus, the sound profile is really lovely and very balanced, which makes it suitable for listening to all genres of music.

Lastly, the battery will give you over 20 hours of playtime even with the ANC on high. Of course, you can even push it further if you run the ANC low — Master & Dynamic says you can get 24 hours out of the headset. The real magic is in the quick charging, though. The MW65s charge via a USB-C port and can charge to 50% full in just a matter of 15 minutes — perfect for when you're on a time crunch.

These are the lowest price we've seen on the Master & Dynamic MW65s in well over a year; it's not often these luxury set of cans come down to a price that actually makes them a viable option for people in the market for new ANC headphones. Don't miss out.