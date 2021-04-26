Master mobile app development with 71 hours of Android and iOS tutorials for $45

As an XDA reader, there is a good chance you enjoy playing around with custom ROMs. Why stop there? Anyone can create their own apps, and make good money from publishing them. The Complete Mobile & App Development Bundle shows you how, with nine full-length courses and over 71 hours of instruction. You can get it today for just $44.99 over at the XDA Developers Depot.

According to industry experts, mobile apps will generate $935 billion in revenue by 2023. Claiming even a wafer-thin slice of this pie can push your salary into six figures. Once you have the necessary skills, you can also apply them to client work.

This bundle provides the ideal starting point for your new career in code, with over 576 video tutorials from expert developers. The training covers both Android and iOS development, helping you get to grips with a variety of popular tools and frameworks.

This includes courses on Java programming for Android 11 and Swift 5 for iOS 14. You also learn how to utilize React-Native, Flutter, and Dart for cross-platform development, and there’s even a crash course on version management with Git.

The content comes from Oak Academy, a course publisher created by a group of tech experts. All the courses have outstanding reviews.

Order today for only $44.99 to get lifetime access to all 71 hours of tutorials, normally priced at $1,791.

The Complete Mobile & App Development Bundle – $44.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change