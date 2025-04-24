Summary Multi-pass settings over single-pass for cleaner edges

Adjust speed and power to avoid overheating materials

Align machine, manage smoke, and let material cool for best results

In laser engraving, there’s a delicate balance between speed, power, and precision. I’ve found that multi-pass engraving is the key for materials that need a deeper cut or a cleaner edge. Layering up the passes can produce much smoother results rather than blasting through in one go and risking burns, charred edges, or warped material. Here are my top four tips for dialing in my settings to get consistent and clean cuts every time.

4 Using multi-pass engraving settings instead of single-pass

Less scorching, cleaner edges, and better control