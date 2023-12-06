When purchasing a new PC, matching components, especially the CPU and GPU is crucial. For example, an RTX 4090 is an extremely powerful card, but if you pair it with a measly Core i3-13100F, it’ll sit by idly waiting on the processor in most scenarios, leading to a lot of wasted potential. However, there are various exceptions to that, which makes the task of matching a CPU and a GPU no easier than navigating one of the labyrinths in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

What is CPU and GPU bottleneck?

In simple terms, a bottleneck is when a certain weak component impedes or slows down another relatively faster component that depends on it. An exaggerated example of this is the one used above, where we paired an i3-13100F with an RTX 4090, which leads to a severe CPU bottleneck. A GPU bottleneck would exist if the GPU was far slower than the CPU, like a Core i9-13900K paired with an RTX 2060.

In an ideal world, there should be no bottleneck between your CPU and GPU, and both should be equally fast, so you get the most out of your PC. But realistically, this isn’t possible, mainly because there’s hardly any task that equally uses both your CPU and GPU to their maximum, except for maybe a benchmarking application. Some software makes use of the CPU more, while others get most of their work done by the GPU. Hence, even if you were to use the best-matching CPU and GPU, one would always bottleneck the other to some extent in different applications.

If money isn’t an issue, simply go for the best GPU and the best CPU that money can buy. In such a case, you won’t need to worry about a bottleneck since you would be using the fastest existing consumer CPU and GPU, and a faster component to upgrade to wouldn’t yet exist. Do mind that according to the definition of bottleneck, even these will have some degree of bottleneck in every use case. But the bottleneck will be insignificant and won’t hold your PC back too much.

But for everyone else, you should always be aware of what you plan to use your PC for before you pick its components, as this is where the exceptions come into play. Depending on what you end up using your PC for, your bottlenecks might be high or low and may alternate from one component to the other. Let’s take a deeper look to make this concept less confusing.

Gaming

Rendering huge, 3D worlds is generally much more taxing on the GPU than it is on the CPU. The bulk of time spent rendering a single frame of a video game is at the GPU end, and only a small fraction of it is taken by the processor to perform any physics or logical calculations. Consequently, both the CPU and GPU decide the maximum framerate of a game, but unlike the CPU, the GPU is also heavily affected by the resolution and quality of graphics in the game.

Let’s explain this with an example. Resident Evil 4 Remake is an excellently optimized game. To get 60 FPS at 1080p in this title at low-medium graphic settings, you need a midrange CPU and GPU like a Core i5-7500 and a GTX 1050ti. But the same game running at 4K 60FPS at ultra settings with raytracing turned on will need a far stronger GPU like an RTX 3080, but a CPU upgrade won’t be necessary. While an RTX 3080 paired with an i5-7500 might look stupid, in this game, this processor can easily output 60 frames, which we’re going for, and the increased resolution and graphics settings put the extra load only on the GPU, and not the processor.

Both the CPU and GPU decide the maximum framerate of a game, but unlike the CPU, the GPU is also heavily affected by the resolution and quality of graphics in the game.

Hence, to run high-fidelity single-player games at high resolution and graphic settings, having a powerful GPU becomes much more important. And if, along with that, you also want high framerate, you’ll need to invest in both the CPU and GPU, since framerate depends on both of them. But not all games perform like Resident Evil 4 Remake, and most modern AAA games aren’t even very well optimized at launch, which leads us to the games that are more CPU-intensive.

Games that have a lot of NPCs, or have a lot of logical processes or simulations going on, think Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Star Citizen, or most RTS games, can often bring low-mid range CPUs to their knees. Similarly, trying to hit a framerate of more than 200 in old games or competitive first-person shooters with relatively simple graphics like Valorant or Rainbow Six Seige, becomes more taxing on your CPU than it would where it running it at a framerate of 60 or even 120. Since these games have simple graphics, any modern mid-range GPU should easily be able to hit a framerate of 200 and above, but you won’t be able to get away with an i5-7500 this time around.

So, for a gaming PC, it’s important to consider the resolution and framerate of your games, as well as the type of games you’ll be running on it before settling on a CPU and GPU. That said, keep in mind that even though you might be able to save some money by getting a relatively weak GPU or CPU that performs well according to your use case, it’ll restrict you from playing other types of games in the future where the weak component will cause a bottleneck.

To make your life easier, we've created a table containing all the popular CPUs and GPUs that match each other, avoiding any major bottlenecks when used for g. Keep in mind that these pairs are my personal recommendations which I've selected from my experience of building multiple gaming PCs.

Type of gaming CPU GPU Casual games (Hades, Sims 4, Hollow Knight) Core i3-12100F, Ryzen 3 1200 GTX 1050, RX 570 1080p gaming (God of War, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077) Core i5-12400, Ryzen 5 5600 RTX 3060, RX 6600 1440p gaming Core i5-13600, Ryzen 5 7600 RTX 3080, RX 7700 XT 4K gaming Core i5-13600, Ryzen 5 7600 RTX 4080, RX 7800 XT 1080p competitive gaming at a 300+ FPS, low graphics (Counter-Strike 2, Rainbow Six Seige, Fortnite) Core i7-13700, Ryzen 7 7800X3D RTX 3070, RX 7600

Productivity

Most productivity-related applications and tasks tax the CPU more than the GPU. Things like running spreadsheets, Adobe applications, programming software, web browsers, and virtualization applications, all have a direct impact on your CPU. To get the most performance out of these, you need a powerful CPU, but even a weak GPU will suffice.

In 3D rendering software, both CPU and GPU become equally important, so you can’t save on either. Similarly, video editing and data analysis software also rely on both these components, so you’ll want a powerful CPU and GPU for the best performance.

How to calculate bottleneck

While this is considered a very rough estimate, using any online bottleneck calculator can come in handy sometimes. Here’s how you do it. For this example, I’ll be calculating the bottleneck of my PC which is running a Ryzen 5 1400 paired with a GTX 1060.

Go to the Bottleneck Calculator website. Select the processor and GPU you plan to purchase. Close Pick the screen resolution of the monitor you want to run these components on. Select the kind of tasks you’ll most likely be running on this PC and press Calculate. I’ll go with GPU-intensive tasks since I mostly play single-player games. The results will show you the percentage of bottleneck a component will cause on the other. Anything below 5% is a good match. Close

If you put our recommended pairs in a bottleneck calculator website, they won't always show 0% bottleneck. That's because the recommended pairs are created to take into account realistic scenarios, CPU and GPU availability, ease of upgradability, and the specific use-case for which each pair is intended. Hence, bottleneck calculators should always be used to get an estimate.

An even better indicator of checking bottlenecks in the components you’re picking is to go to YouTube and watch benchmark videos. Just put in the name of your components and the application or games you want to test and you’ll likely get a video that shows you how well both components pair with each other. Try to watch more than one video to get a more reliable input.

Dealing with a bottleneck

If you find out that your PC has a bottleneck in your use case after you’ve built it, there isn’t much you can do about it other than upgrading. Keep in mind that upgrading a GPU is pretty easy, you just have to plug in a new and faster graphics card and you’re good to go. But for a CPU, if you’re upgrading to a newer gen that has a different socket, you’ll also have to get a new motherboard, and might even need to upgrade your RAM from DDR4 to DDR5. Even if you upgrade your CPU within the same generation, the process of changing a CPU is still much more tedious than a GPU swap. Hence it’s always recommended to future-proof your processor to some extent if possible to save yourself the hassle of upgrading it later on.