Material You support will soon roll out to Google Keep

Android 12 is just around the corner, and Google will soon be releasing the first stable builds of Android 12 for Pixel smartphones. Before that update rolls out, product teams across Google are working update their apps in accordance with Material You, the latest evolution of Google’s Material design language. We saw a ton of Google Workspace productivity suite apps including Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, and more get updates to support Material You. Now, Google’s notetaking app, Google Keep, is getting a new lick of paint.

Once you get the update to Google Keep, you’ll see a tweaked navigation bar at the bottom, alongside larger floating action buttons, the use of Google Sans text for better readability, and dynamic colors support. Dynamic colors make use of monet, a new theme engine introduced in Android 12 — currently available on Pixel phones — to extract colors from your wallpaper and generate a rich palette of pastel colors. Apps can then apply these colors to their UIs in various ways, which is what apps that incorporate Material You typically do. Dynamic color support is one of the most exciting things to come from Material You, as it makes each app’s design feel more personal. It also maintains consistency across apps and makes your smartphone experience feel more cohesive.

Google says that the update is rolling out as a part of Google Keep version 5.21.361, and it will be available from September 21st, 2021. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and personal Google account users. Google is still in the process of updating its first-party apps to support Material You, and Google Messages will soon add support, too. Google Chat and Google Tasks still don’t have it yet either, but given that the company updated its previous announcement to add Keep, it’s possible that we may see those apps soon.