Google’s Material You rollout continues with an update to Google Keep

Soon after showcasing the new Material You design language at I/O 2021, Google started rolling out design changes to its apps based on the new guidelines. With the Android 12 stable release right around the corner, the company has significantly ramped up the Material You rollout. In the last week alone, Google has rolled out Material You design changes to four of its apps, including Google Phone, Google Photos, Google Duo, and Google Drive. Google also showcased the Material You redesign for its note-taking app, Google Keep, and it has now started rolling out to users.

The Material You redesign for Google Keep comes with version 5.21.361 of the app. The update includes all the design changes that Google highlighted earlier this week, including a flat, pill-shaped search bar with the hamburger menu button, list/grid view switcher, and profile avatar.

It also includes a new rounded square floating action button (FAB) with the four-color ‘plus’ sign to add new notes.

In addition, the Google Keep update includes new widgets (via 9to5Google), including an X-shaped “Quick Capture” widget like the one we saw in Google Drive earlier this week. You can use this new widget to create a new checklist, a drawing, voice recording, or picture note. You can also make a plain text note by tapping the center ‘plus’ sign on the widget. The widget has to be at least 3×2 in size.

Along with the new “Quick Capture” widget, there’s a regular bar-shaped that gives you access to all five of the actions mentioned above in a 4×1 layout. If you shrink it down to 3×1, it only lets you create a new text note.

Furthermore, the update comes with a redesigned “Note List” widget that features shortcuts on the right side, including a prominent “add note” FAB. It displays a list of notes on the left. If you shrink its width to 3 units, the “add note” FAB replaces the sidebar with the shortcuts.

It’s worth noting that the new Material You widgets in Google Keep are not enabled by default at the moment.

Screenshots: 9to5Google