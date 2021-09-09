Material You support comes to Google Calendar, Gmail, and more on Android 12

In a few weeks from now, Google will release the first stable builds of Android 12 for Pixel phones. Before the Android 12 update rolls out, product teams across Google are working diligently to redesign their apps in accordance with Material You, the latest evolution of Google’s Material design language. The latest Google apps to receive Material You redesigns are from the Google Workspace productivity suite, and they include Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Meet, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides.

After the updated look and feel rolls out for your device, you’ll see a tweaked navigation bar with a pill-shaped oval highlighting the current tab, larger floating action buttons, the use of Google Sans text for better readability, and dynamic colors support. Dynamic colors make use of monet, a new theme engine introduced in Android 12 — currently available on Pixel phones — to extract colors from your wallpaper and generate a rich palette of pastel colors. Apps can then apply these colors to their UIs in various ways. Dynamic color support is one of the most exciting things to come from Material You, as it makes each app’s design feel more personal.

In each of these apps, Material You will also automatically adjust the contrast, size, and line width based on app context and user preferences. Any pre-existing color schemes, such as color-coded file types, folder colors, or in-app warnings, won’t be changed, however.

The new designs are rolling out to all Google Workspace customers as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and personal Google account users. Here’s a gallery showcasing what each app looks like with Material You theming:

Gmail

Available in Gmail version 2021.08.24 and newer.

Google Calendar

Available on Google Calendar version 2021.37 and newer starting September 20.

Google Meet

Available in Meet version 2021.09.19 and newer starting September 19.

Google Drive

Available on Drive version 2.21.330 and newer starting September 9.

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Available on Docs, Sheets and Slides version 1.21.342 and newer starting September 1.

Alongside Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Meet, Google Drive, Google Sheets, Google Docs, and Google Slides, several other Google apps have received Material You redesigns. These include Google Calculator and Google Clock, Google Lens, Google Chrome, Google Contacts, Gboard, and Google Camera. Google Messages will soon add support, too. Google Chat and Tasks are two productivity apps that are notably missing from today’s announcement, though given the pace at which Google has updated its apps so far, we hopefully won’t have to wait too long.