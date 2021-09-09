Material You support comes to Google Calendar, Gmail, and more on Android 12
September 9, 2021 4:29pm Comment

Material You support comes to Google Calendar, Gmail, and more on Android 12

In a few weeks from now, Google will release the first stable builds of Android 12 for Pixel phones. Before the Android 12 update rolls out, product teams across Google are working diligently to redesign their apps in accordance with Material You, the latest evolution of Google’s Material design language. The latest Google apps to receive Material You redesigns are from the Google Workspace productivity suite, and they include Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Meet, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides.

After the updated look and feel rolls out for your device, you’ll see a tweaked navigation bar with a pill-shaped oval highlighting the current tab, larger floating action buttons, the use of Google Sans text for better readability, and dynamic colors support. Dynamic colors make use of monet, a new theme engine introduced in Android 12 — currently available on Pixel phones — to extract colors from your wallpaper and generate a rich palette of pastel colors. Apps can then apply these colors to their UIs in various ways. Dynamic color support is one of the most exciting things to come from Material You, as it makes each app’s design feel more personal.

In each of these apps, Material You will also automatically adjust the contrast, size, and line width based on app context and user preferences. Any pre-existing color schemes, such as color-coded file types, folder colors, or in-app warnings, won’t be changed, however.

The new designs are rolling out to all Google Workspace customers as well as G Suite Basic, Business, and personal Google account users. Here’s a gallery showcasing what each app looks like with Material You theming:

Gmail

Material You dynamic colors in Gmail

Available in Gmail version 2021.08.24 and newer.

Gmail
Gmail
Download QR-Code
Gmail
Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free

Google Calendar

Material You theming in Google Calendar

Available on Google Calendar version 2021.37 and newer starting September 20.

Google Calendar
Google Calendar
Download QR-Code
Google Calendar
Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free

Google Meet

Google Meet Material You design

Available in Meet version 2021.09.19 and newer starting September 19.

Google Meet
Google Meet
Download QR-Code
Google Meet
Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free

Google Drive

Material You redesigns in Google Drive

Available on Drive version 2.21.330 and newer starting September 9.

Google Drive
Google Drive
Download QR-Code
Google Drive
Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free+

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Material You theming in Google Slides, Google Docs, and Google Sheets

Available on Docs, Sheets and Slides version 1.21.342 and newer starting September 1.

Google Docs
Google Docs
Download QR-Code
Google Docs
Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free
Google Sheets
Google Sheets
Download QR-Code
Google Sheets
Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free
Google Slides
Google Slides
Download QR-Code
Google Slides
Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free

Alongside Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Meet, Google Drive, Google Sheets, Google Docs, and Google Slides, several other Google apps have received Material You redesigns. These include Google Calculator and Google Clock, Google Lens, Google Chrome, Google Contacts, Gboard, and Google Camera. Google Messages will soon add support, too. Google Chat and Tasks are two productivity apps that are notably missing from today’s announcement, though given the pace at which Google has updated its apps so far, we hopefully won’t have to wait too long.

Tags Android 12GmailGoogleGoogle CalendarGoogle DocsGoogle DriveGoogle Meetgoogle sheetsgoogle slidesGoogle WorkspaceMaterial You

About author

Mishaal Rahman
Mishaal Rahman

I am the Editor-in-chief of XDA. In addition to breaking news on the Android OS and mobile devices, I manage all editorial and reviews content on the Portal. Tips/media inquiries: [email protected]

Load Comments