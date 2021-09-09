Download: Google Calculator 8.0 and Google Clock 7.0 bring Material You redesigns

Yesterday, Google dropped Android 12 Beta 5. The fifth and final Android 12 beta fixes several bugs and refines the overall software experience in the run-up to the official release — which should come out in the next few weeks. As expected, the last beta doesn’t bring along any major new features, but there are few notable changes like a much faster universal search bar in the Pixel Launcher, new “Private Compute Core” privacy settings, and our first look at the new Live Space widget. In addition, the final beta release also comes with redesigned Google Clock and Google Calculator apps, both of which now follow Material You design guidelines.

To begin, the Google Clock app version 7.0 now liberally uses larger bubbles for buttons and rounded cards for alarm and clock entries. The timer UI has received Material You flare as well, and all interactive elements have been moved down the page so that they’re easier to reach with one hand. As you would expect, the app now also supports Material You’s dynamic theming, and buttons/other UI elements now take on dominant colors of your current wallpaper.

Android 12 Beta 5 also ships with the Google Calculator version 8.0, and it too has received a Material You refresh. The new UI looks much more colorful and eye-catching than the Google Clock app, as you can see in the screenshots attached below.

Note that you’ll need Android 12 installed on your phone for these apps to change their colors based on your wallpaper. Sideloading these updates on older Android versions will only bring the rest of the apps’ redesign. If you’re interested in trying out the redesigned Clock and Calculator apps, you can download the latest APKs from APKMirror: