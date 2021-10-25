Experience Material You theming on older phones with Lawnchair 12

Popular third-party homescreen replacement app Lawnchair made a comeback earlier this year with Lawnchair 11 — a major update that packed several new features and integrated code changes from AOSP’s Launcher3. Now, the developers behind the launcher have released the first alpha build of Lawnchair 12, which brings an all-new look and features from Android 12.

As per a recent post on Twitter, Lawnchair 12 brings Android 12’s look and feel, Material You theming support, QuickSwitch support, and more to older devices. Its first alpha release is already available for download, and you can try it out on your phone by following the link below.

Lawnchair 12 is here! ✅ Android 12 look and feel

✅ Material You

✅ QuickSwitch support (Android 11 & 12)

✅ And more Get it here: https://t.co/6Pb44nePKa. pic.twitter.com/XtfvJfS6hl — Lawnchair (@lawnchairapp) October 24, 2021



The update is based on Launcher3 from Android 12, and it includes the following changes:

The App Drawer, folders, pop-ups, and everything in between have the new look from Android 12.

Lawnchair can extract the dominant color from your wallpaper and use it throughout the UI, tinting buttons, backgrounds, and the like. This works on Android 8.1 and later.

Touch and hold an app icon to change its label or hide it from the App Drawer.

When searching in the App Drawer, tap Enter to open the first result. You can also set the keyboard to open automatically with the App Drawer.

In addition, the update brings a new editor for the Home Screen grid, a refined accent color selector, and an experimental Font setting. Lawnchair 12 supports all devices running Android 8 or above, but the QuickSwitch integration is only available on devices running Android 11 and Android 12. At the moment, Lawnchair 12 is not available on the Google Play Store. You’ll have to download the APK from the Lawnchair News Telegram channel (linked below) and sideload it on your device.

Download Lawnchair 12 Alpha 1