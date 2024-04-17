Key Takeaways Glossy surfaces maximize the resolution, brightness, and color accuracy of a display panel while having extremely reflective properties.

Matte screens reduce reflections and improve visibility in bright lighting, but their light diffusion properties can cause high-resolution display panels to lose clarity.

Some displays offer a compromise with minimal haze, but no perfect option exists.

Picking out the right display for your desk setup or on one of the best laptops can be quite tricky. There are a lot of factors to consider, like display type, resolution, refresh rate, and more, with all of them playing a role in your viewing experience. However, an underrated thing that differentiates great monitors and screens from one another is the kind of surface that covers their displays. You'll find two main types of surfaces: glossy and matte. More often than not, a model of monitor or laptop will come in only one surface type, either glossy or matte. In some cases, you'll be able to choose between the two — and sometimes one will cost more than the other. But what's the difference between the surfaces, and how much does surface type matter when picking your next monitor or laptop? Let's take a look.

Why you should pick a glossy display

The finish can maximize display quality and is generally more premium

Glossy displays are typically made of either glass or a reflective polymer, and they're likened to the surface of your flagship smartphone. The majority of people and companies seem to prefer the texture of glossy displays, which is why Apple used to offer a matte MacBook Pro option and now no longer does. The reason for this is that glossy displays provide a more consistent and clear image than matte displays. In essence, the difference between glossy and matte displays are the ways in which they diffuse and reflect light. Glossy displays are more transparent, and thus will maximize the resolution, brightness, and color accuracy of the underlying panel. The exact same high-resolution display can look noticeably better with a glossy surface than a matte surface.

Aside from the image quality benefits, a perk of glossy displays is that they can be kept clean easier than a matte display. To be clear, glossy displays will pick up fingerprints easier than a matte screen. However, due to the hardened nature of glossy displays, it's easy to clean their glass surface and wipe away fingerprints or dust without problems. On a matte display, you're dealing with a softer plastic polymer and coating that can be more difficult to clean when necessary.

Why you should choose a matte screen

The finish reduces reflections and is less prone to fingerprints and dust buildup

By comparison, a matte display uses a plastic polymer that has grooves in the surface that diffuse light. These tiny incisions, which are imperceptible to the human eye, essentially distribute and scatter light away from the display. As a result, matte surfaces are less reflective than glossy ones. In practice, this means that laptops with matte displays will be easier to use outdoors where there is a lot of direct sunlight. Laptops and monitors with matte surfaces also have benefits indoors, as both artificial and natural lighting can cause reflections. While a matte screen won't completely eliminate reflections, matte surfaces are as close as you can get to that dream. Accordingly, matte displays might feel brighter and crisper because they aren't hindered by light reflections and visibility issues, even if that isn't actually the case in reality.

Here's the interesting part of using a matte display: the surface's light-diffusing properties work both ways. The light coming from the actual display panel can also be scattered a bit, which is why some high-resolution displays might lose clarity when equipped with a matte surface. If you're going to be working outdoors or in places where light can't be controlled, a matte display might make sense over a glossy display.

Is it possible to get the best of both types?

Some glossy displays have a light anti-reflective coating, but it's not perfect

The perfect display has an anti-reflective surface while also providing uninhibited clarity, brightness, and color accuracy. However, that doesn't exist yet. There are some screens that try to offer a light matte surface with minimal haze, but they are not a final solution. Additionally, many glossy displays have an anti-reflective coating, and they still come with major reflections when compared with a matte option. For example, we reviewed an Alienware QD-OLED monitor with an anti-reflective coating, and it was better than standard glossy displays but more reflective than a matte option.

Why the choice matters

