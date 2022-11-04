Today, Matter had its official launch, sharing details of its partners and the products coming down the pipeline in the near future.

Today, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) held a Matter launch event in Amsterdam to showcase partners and their products. The specification for Matter 1.0 was published at the top of last month, and now, partners have finally come together to show support. While devices and products were shown off at the event from partners, CSA stated that 190 products are certified or are in the certification process.

Although still in its infancy, Matter has gained a lot of support, with over 4,000 downloads of its specification and over 2,500 downloads of the Matter software development kit (SDK). The CSA also has test centers across nine countries that can help to get products certified. Of course, it does help when you have companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, Signify, and many more involved.

Today, Amazon also announced that there are 30,000 Words with Alexa (WWA) products compatible with a variety of different protocols, including Matter. In addition, it will offer Matter support in its Echo and eero devices. While this won't happen overnight, 17 of its Echo devices will be Matter ready in Android by the end of the year. The remaining device, along with iOS support, will come sometime in early 2023.

Signify announced that all of its WiZ products would be compatible with Matter, along with Philips, which had its own announcement with its Hue Bridge device doing most of the work. The firm will issue an update for the device, which will be made available and downloaded automatically to the hardware. Philips also offered curious developers a sneak peek at Matter, with early access to the update for signing up to its Developer Community.

As far as lighting products go, Nanoleaf announced four new products in its lineup that will be Matter compatible, the A19, GU10, BR30 Bulbs, and a Lightstrip. It also plans to debut more products at the top of the year at CES 2023. For the most part, this is just a small sample of what's to come, with a wide variety of products, from different product categories set to launch over the coming year. With support for Matter, things will become a bit less complex when building out a setup, which should put consumers' mind's at ease.

What are your thoughts? Are you excited about Matter? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Connectivity Standards Alliance