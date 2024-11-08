Contrary to what many people think, you don't need to spend a fortune on building a PC. Sure, I've written about the right budget for a modern gaming PC, but a large section of gamers don't even need to spend $1,200 on a PC for the kind of games they play the most. At the same time, you might belong to the group that wants a 1440p 60+ FPS experience in the latest single-player games.

Whatever your performance goals, I think most of us want to squeeze every bit of performance out of the budget. Of course, this calls for making certain "compromises", prioritizing certain aspects of the PC over others, and overcoming some performance myths when it comes to picking components.

5 Don't try to perfect everything

Performance over aesthetics

I'm the biggest proponent of a good-looking PC, as I believe that aesthetics matter just as much as performance. However, you need to keep looks on the back burner when the mission is to maximize performance. If a better-looking component costs about the same, by all means, pick that one, but nailing the perfect look shouldn't be top of your mind.

The biggest culprits that can hijack your gaming PC budget are expensive motherboards, huge fish tank cases, fancy CPU coolers, and overspecced power supplies. Pick a budget case that fits each of your components, and keeps things relatively cool. A well-built, compatible motherboard that has the features you need is all you should target. The power supply is a crucial component, but you don't need a 1600W 80+ Platinum unit to keep your PC safe.

Lastly, capable CPU coolers can cost as little as $40 for a mighty air cooler, around $80 for a budget AIO liquid cooler, and as much as $300 for a 360mm AIO with an LCD. Most 65W and 105W CPUs will be fine with the budget air cooler, and an $80-$100 AIO cooler will keep your mid-range 8-core chips running cool enough.

4 Take future platform upgrades into account

Think about the total cost of ownership