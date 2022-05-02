May 2022 Android security update rolls out to Google Pixel and some Samsung Galaxy phones

It’s the first Monday of the month, which means it’s time for another security update. Google today published the May 2022 Android Security Bulletin, and with it, the May 2022 security update for eligible Pixel smartphones. Google’s Pixel lineup aren’t the only devices getting the update today, though, as Samsung also followed in Google’s footsteps by pushing new updates to its Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Note 20 series devices.

May 2022 Android Security Bulletin

In the latest Android Security Bulletin, Google disclosed a number of security vulnerabilities affecting the Android runtime, framework, system, and media framework. These vulnerabilities have been patched with the 2022-05-01 security patch level. Meanwhile, Google also disclosed several vulnerabilities in closed-source vendor components and the Linux kernel. These vulnerabilities are addressed with the 2022-05-05 security patch level. Notably, patches for these vulnerabilities have been in the works for a few weeks or months now and are only now being disclosed. If you’re interested in learning more about the monthly Android security update process, then check out our explainer linked below.

Pixel Update Bulletin/Functional Update

Separately, Google disclosed the May 2022 security update specific to its Pixel devices. The Pixel Update Bulletin highlights two critical issues, and a handful of high and moderate severity vulnerabilities, which appear to affect Android Kernel components and Qualcomm components. The company also says it has improved the haptic feedback of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

May 2022 Google Pixel Update Changelog Display / Graphics Fix for issue occasionally causing display to wake without user interaction *[1].

Sensors Improvements for haptic feedback under certain conditions and use cases *[2].

User Interface Fix for issue causing launcher crash after restarting device in certain conditions *[1].

————————————————————— Device Applicability

*[1] Included on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[2] Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

The update is rolling out for the Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a series, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and the Pixel 6 series with the SP2A.220505.002 build number.

If you would rather not wait for the update (or can’t take the update since your phone is rooted), take a look at our Android 12L download article for the latest OTA files and factory images.

Samsung May 2022 Security Update

Last week, we reported that Samsung had begun rolling out new updates with the May 2022 security patch level to the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Now, that same update is also rolling out for the Exynos-powered Galaxy S21 family of devices in Germany and Italy in the form of software version G99xBXXU5CVDD.

Additionally, the US carrier unlocked variants of the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have also picked up the May 2022 patch update. The build numbers of the new release are N98xU1UES2FVD6, F711U1TBS2CVD4, and F926U1UES1CVD4, respectively.

Source: Android Security Bulletin, Pixel Update Bulletin, Google Pixel Help Community