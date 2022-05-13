May 2022 security patches are now available for these Samsung devices
Over the last few days, Samsung has rolled out the Android security patches for May 2022 for quite a few of its devices. It started with its flagship Galaxy S22 series towards the end of last month, followed by the Galaxy Tab S8 series, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy S21 series. Since our previous coverage, Samsung has rolled out the May 2022 security patches to a bunch of other devices. Here’s a quick rundown of all the Galaxy smartphones that have received the update in the last few days.
Samsung Galaxy devices that have received the May 2022 patches
Samsung has released the May 2022 security patches to the following Galaxy devices. Note that the updates are rolling out incrementally, and it may be a while before the OTA notification pops up on your device. Click on the respective firmware version to view the full changelog.
Galaxy S series
|Model
|Region
|Firmware version
|Galaxy S20 series
|Europe/USA (carrier unlocked)
|G98xxXXUEFVDB/G98xU1UES2EVE1
|Galaxy S20 FE 5G
|USA (carrier unlocked)
|G781U1UES7EVD4
|Galaxy S21 FE 5G
|Asia, South America/USA (carrier unlocked)
|G990EXXU2CVDA/G990U1UES3CVD3
|Galaxy S10 series
|Global (Switzerland)
|G97xFXXUFHVE1/G977BXXUCHVE1
Galaxy Z series
|Model
|Region
|Firmware version
|Galaxy Fold
|Europe/USA (carrier unlocked)
|G98xxXXUEFVDB/G98xU1UES2EVE1
|Galaxy Fold 5G
|UK
|F907BXXS6HVD1
|Galaxy Z Flip
|South America
|F700FXXS8GVD8
Galaxy A series
|Model
|Region
|Firmware version
|Galaxy A33
|Asia
|A336EDXU2AVD7
|Galaxy A52 4G
|Asia
|A525FXXS4BVE1
|Galaxy A52s 5G
|Europe
|A528BXXU1CVE1
|Galaxy A53
|Asia
|A536EXXU2AVD7
Galaxy Note series
|Model
|Region
|Firmware version
|Galaxy Note 10
|US (carrier locked and unlocked)
|N97xUSQS7HVD1/N97xU1UES7HVD1
|Galaxy Note 10 Lite
|South America
|N770FXXS8GVD7
Have you received the May 2022 security patches on your Samsung device? If your device is not mentioned in the list above, make sure you drop a comment with details about your region and the firmware version of the update, and we’ll add it to the list.
Featured image: Samsung Galaxy A53