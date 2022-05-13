May 2022 security patches are now available for these Samsung devices
Over the last few days, Samsung has rolled out the Android security patches for May 2022 for quite a few of its devices. It started with its flagship Galaxy S22 series towards the end of last month, followed by the Galaxy Tab S8 series, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy S21 series. Since our previous coverage, Samsung has rolled out the May 2022 security patches to a bunch of other devices. Here’s a quick rundown of all the Galaxy smartphones that have received the update in the last few days.

Samsung Galaxy devices that have received the May 2022 patches

Samsung has released the May 2022 security patches to the following Galaxy devices. Note that the updates are rolling out incrementally, and it may be a while before the OTA notification pops up on your device. Click on the respective firmware version to view the full changelog.

Galaxy S series

Model Region Firmware version
Galaxy S20 series Europe/USA (carrier unlocked) G98xxXXUEFVDB/G98xU1UES2EVE1
Galaxy S20 FE 5G USA (carrier unlocked) G781U1UES7EVD4
Galaxy S21 FE 5G Asia, South America/USA (carrier unlocked) G990EXXU2CVDA/G990U1UES3CVD3
Galaxy S10 series Global (Switzerland) G97xFXXUFHVE1/G977BXXUCHVE1

Galaxy Z series

Model Region Firmware version
Galaxy Fold Europe/USA (carrier unlocked) G98xxXXUEFVDB/G98xU1UES2EVE1
Galaxy Fold 5G UK F907BXXS6HVD1
Galaxy Z Flip South America F700FXXS8GVD8

Galaxy A series

Model Region Firmware version
Galaxy A33 Asia A336EDXU2AVD7
Galaxy A52 4G Asia A525FXXS4BVE1
Galaxy A52s 5G Europe A528BXXU1CVE1
Galaxy A53 Asia A536EXXU2AVD7

Galaxy Note series

Model Region Firmware version
Galaxy Note 10 US (carrier locked and unlocked) N97xUSQS7HVD1/N97xU1UES7HVD1
Galaxy Note 10 Lite South America N770FXXS8GVD7

Have you received the May 2022 security patches on your Samsung device? If your device is not mentioned in the list above, make sure you drop a comment with details about your region and the firmware version of the update, and we’ll add it to the list.

Featured image: Samsung Galaxy A53

