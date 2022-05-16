Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy S21 receive May 2022 update in the U.S.

It’s one thing to buy an Android smartphone, but it’s another to have it supported. Over the past few weeks, Samsung has been updating its Galaxy smartphones at an astonishing rate. So it comes as no surprise at the start of a new week, we get more updates. This time, Samsung has started pushing its May 2022 update to unlocked variants of both the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy S21 series of devices to those in the United States.

The first new firmware, which arrives as F916U1UES2GVD2, is for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. While some updates offer extra perks and additions, this update for the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 is pretty bare-bones, only including the latest security patches for May. In addition to the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 getting updated, Samsung has also delivered updates for the unlocked Galaxy S21 line of phones in the United States.

The other update arrives as firmware version G99xU1UEU5CVDC, making its way to the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the United States. According to SamMobile, for the Galaxy S21 series of handsets, the May 2022 update will not only include the latest security updates, but also some additions. Unfortunately, it appears that the firmware does not offer any additional information about these additions at this point.

If you own an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Galaxy S21 series handset, you’ll want to make sure to update your phone immediately. In order to do this, you can head to the settings of the device and check the software update area. If it is not available, be patient or make sure to check that your handset is an unlocked U.S. variant. If you own a different Samsung device and want to check to see whether your handset has an update pending, be sure to check out our full list.

