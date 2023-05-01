It's the first Monday of a new month, which means it's time for a fresh new Android Security Update Bulletin. Thus, it’s no surprise that today, Google has published the Android Security Bulletin for May 203 and a new security update is rolling out for all the eligible Pixel phones.

May 2023 Android Security Bulletin

As usual, the May 2023 Security Bulletin is split across two different patch levels. Patches for the open-source Android components (sans the Linux Kernel patches) are contained within the 2023-05-01 security patch level. On the other hand, patches for the rest of the affected components are contained within builds carrying the 2023-05-05 security patch level. For more details on how the monthly security update process works, check out our explainer.

On top of the vulnerabilities outlined in the general Android Security Update Bulletin, there are also a few bug fixes specific to Google's Pixel family of devices. These are outlined in the Pixel Update Bulletin for the month of May 2023. The full changelog of the functional update for this month can be found below:

What’s included The May 2023 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details. Touch Improvements for touch screen response in certain conditions *[1] User Interface Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen UI elements to overlap with home screen launcher interface --------------------------------------------------------------- Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. *[1] Included on Pixel 7 Pro read more

The May 2023 security update has gradually started hitting the Pixel 7 series and any devices as old as the OG Pixel 4a in the form of software version TQ2A.230505.002. A few carrier models will get a slightly different release with the TQ2A.230505.002.A1 build tag. If you don't want to wait for Google to push the update to your Pixel phone, check out our Android 13 download article for the latest OTA files and factory images.

Source: Android Security Bulletin, Pixel Update Bulletin, Google Pixel Help Community