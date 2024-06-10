Key Takeaways May 2024 was Brave's big month, with a 7.3% user increase reaching 78.95 million total users and 28.64 daily users.

Brave Search had 843.02 million queries in May, a 2.97% increase, with May 28th hitting 28.69 million searches - 5.9% higher.

Brave benefitted from Apple's browser change, gaining 3,000 iOS installations and plans to combat the upcoming "summer slump."

While Chrome has been the undisputed champion of browsers for a while now, that's not to say that other browsers don't manage to find their own fanbases. Brave, for instance, has seen a healthy number of users due to its privacy-centric mindset. Now, the company has reported the biggest boost in users during May 2024, helped in part by the EU DMA forcing Apple to make it easier for iOS users to change their default browser.

Brave reports its biggest monthly gain ever

As spotted by Bleeping Computer, May 2024 was a good month for Brave. First, the company saw a 7.3% increase in users over April, reaching 78.95 million total users. The number of users who used the browser daily went up 4.3% to 28.64 million users, and the company saw a similar amount of growth to its 28-day average users, reaching 27.27 million users.

However, that's not all the growth that Brave saw. The browser uses Brave Search as its default engine, so more users means more people using it. Brave Search handled 843.02 million queries during May, which is a 2.97% increase over April. Plus, May 28th saw the highest number of searches at 28.69 million hits, which is 5.9% over the norm.

Brave also received some extra love back when the EU DMA forced Apple to give users a better choice when selecting a default browser. In the space of three days, the number of iOS installations went from 8,000 to 11,000 as people began testing out all the browsers they were now being offered.

Unfortunately, the trend won't continue for too long, and Brave's founder knows it. Brendan Eich stated that there will be an incoming "summer slump" where browsers see less use as people go on holiday and enjoy the sunshine. However, it's still good news for the browser underdogs which can still carve out a user base despite stiff competition.