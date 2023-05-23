If you're still running the original version of Windows 11, known as Windows 11 21H2, you'll be seeing May's preview update today in Windows Update. Coming as KB5026436, and build OS Build 22000.2003, this update is a minor one, but it does address issues with printing, and updates the interactions you might have with the search box on the taskbar. Here's the scoop on everything that's new and changed.

Starting with the highlights, Microsoft addressed an issue where printer drivers might fail to install if they connect to Wi-Fi automatically. With the taskbar, Microsoft says it's improved the user experience and interactions for the search box, but didn't disclose what exactly that means. Other than that there is another printing fix where some multi-function label printers might not have installed properly. The other highlights are below.

This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. It now announces text attributes correctly for words, such as "misspelled," "deletion change," and "comment."

This update addresses an issue that affects access to Tab settings for IE mode sites.

This update addresses an issue that affects audio playback. It fails on devices that have certain processors. read more

Beyond those basic highlights, there are a ton of quality improvements that you'll notice in this release. These release to the search indexer, Server Message Block, dot sourcing, and more. Check out the details below.

This update addresses an issue that affects searchindexer.exe . It stops working after you sign out. This issue occurs after you upgrade your machine to Windows 11 Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and sign in to that machine.

. It stops working after you sign out. This issue occurs after you upgrade your machine to Windows 11 Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and sign in to that machine. This update addresses an issue that affects Server Message Block (SMB). You cannot access the SMB shared folder. The errors are, “Not enough memory resources” or “Insufficient system resources”.

The update addresses an issue that sends unexpected password expiration notices to users. This occurs when you set up an account to use “Smart Card is Required for Interactive Logon” and set "Enable rolling of expiring NTLM secrets."

This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). It stops working. This occurs when you use Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD).

The update addresses an issue that affects scheduled tasks. The tasks fail when they use stored local user account credentials. This occurs when you enable Credential Guard. The error message is "2147943726 : ERROR_LOGON_FAILURE (The user name or password is incorrect).”

This update addresses an issue that affects the Storage Spaces Direct (S2D) cluster. It might not come online. This occurs after a periodic password rollover. The error code is 1326.

This update addresses an issue that affects dot sourcing. It fails files that contain class definition in Windows PowerShell.

This update addresses an issue that affects the use of Event Viewer. The issue limits the number of event sources that users who are not administrators can access.

This update addresses an issue that affects applications that perform certain actions in a callback. The applications might stop working. These actions include closing a Window (WM_CLOSE).

This update changes the support phone number for Microsoft India for Windows activation.

This update changes the international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) ranges for certain mobile providers.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Firewall. The firewall drops all connections to the IP address of a captive portal. This occurs when you choose the Captive Portal Addresses option.

This update addresses an issue that affects devices that are joined to Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). The Windows Firewall cannot apply the correct domain and profile for them.

This update addresses an issue that might affect a large reparse point. You might get a stop error when you use NTFS to access it. This issue occurs after a canceled FSCTL Set operation changes the reparse tag. read more

That's all there is to report, but do note that the Windows 11 servicing stack update is also getting bumped with this preview. It's now updated to 22000.2000. There's a single known issue that you might want to take aware of, where devices with some third-party UI customization apps might not start up. In particular, it's a known issue with ExplorerPatcher and StartAllBack. Microsoft suggests uninstalling these apps before installing this update or updating them to the latest versions.