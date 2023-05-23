Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

If you're still running the original version of Windows 11, known as Windows 11 21H2, you'll be seeing May's preview update today in Windows Update. Coming as KB5026436, and build OS Build 22000.2003, this update is a minor one, but it does address issues with printing, and updates the interactions you might have with the search box on the taskbar. Here's the scoop on everything that's new and changed.

Starting with the highlights, Microsoft addressed an issue where printer drivers might fail to install if they connect to Wi-Fi automatically. With the taskbar, Microsoft says it's improved the user experience and interactions for the search box, but didn't disclose what exactly that means. Other than that there is another printing fix where some multi-function label printers might not have installed properly. The other highlights are below.

Beyond those basic highlights, there are a ton of quality improvements that you'll notice in this release. These release to the search indexer, Server Message Block, dot sourcing, and more. Check out the details below.

That's all there is to report, but do note that the Windows 11 servicing stack update is also getting bumped with this preview. It's now updated to 22000.2000. There's a single known issue that you might want to take aware of, where devices with some third-party UI customization apps might not start up. In particular, it's a known issue with ExplorerPatcher and StartAllBack. Microsoft suggests uninstalling these apps before installing this update or updating them to the latest versions.