MDN Web Docs now has a premium subscription with offline support and notifications

MDN Web Docs, previously known as the Mozilla Developer Network, is one of the most popular sources for documentation on web standards. The website is a great resource for everything from Chrome extensions to the latest JavaScript APIs, and earlier this month, Mozilla revealed a paid subscription option was in the works. Now the subscription is finally official.

Mozilla wrote in a blog post, “in 2020 and 2021 we surveyed over 60,000 MDN users and learned that many of the respondents wanted a customized MDN experience. They wanted to organize MDN’s vast library in a way that worked for them. For today’s premium subscription service, MDN Plus, we are releasing three new features that begin to address this need: Notifications, Collections and MDN Offline.”

There are currently three plans to choose from: a trial option called MDN Core with limited features, MDN Plus 5 with unlimited access to notifications, collections, and offline support, or MDN Supporter 10 with additional early access to new features and a direct feedback channel to MDN. MDN Plus 5 costs $5/month or $50/year, and MDN Supporter 10 is $10/month or $100/year.

The offline support is fairly self-explanatory: it uses web browser features commonly used in Progressive Web Apps to store pages locally, so they can still be loaded without an active internet connection. The collections feature allows you to follow certain pages to be notified for important changes, like when the documentation changes or when a certain API rolls out to more web browsers.

MDN Plus is available starting today in the United States and Canada. Mozilla says it will be available “in the coming months” in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, Ireland, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

The new subscription options come after MDN rolled out a significant redesign earlier this month, which added a dark mode, more consistent page layouts, a new logo, and easier navigation.

Source: Mozilla