MDN Web Docs introduces new design, teases paid subscription

MDN Web Docs, previously known as the Mozilla Developer Network, is one of the best documentation sources for web development around. It’s a fantastic resource for learning everything from new CSS properties to the latest APIs for Chrome extensions, and now the site has a brand new look and feel. MDN is also teasing a possible paid subscription option.

Mozilla wrote in a blog post, “In mid-2021 we started to think about modernizing MDN’s design, to create a clean and inviting website that makes navigating our 44,000 articles as easy as possible. We wanted to create a more holistic experience for our users, with an emphasis on improved navigability and a universal look and feel across all our pages.”

The updated website has more consistent colors and theming, layout improvements, and a convenient dark toggle for switching between light and dark layouts. Much like many other modern websites, in-page navigation remains accessible as you scroll through a long page, so it’s easier to tell where you are. The MDN team has also updated the site’s browser compatibility charts with more clear information and icons.

There’s a new logo too (visible at the top of this article), which was one of eight options in a round of community voting. It’s an “M” monogram, with an underscore at the end to hint that it’s a website to help with coding. Honestly, I’d love the old Mozilla dinosaur logo to make a comeback, but maybe that’s just me.

Finally, because software developers and documentation experts need to eat too, the redesign announcement also mentioned an “MDN Plus” that could come soon. The team wrote, “in the coming months, we’ll be expanding MDN to include a premium subscription service based on the feedback we received from web developers who want to customize their MDN experience.” Offline support and push notifications were two features mentioned as frequently-suggested functionality that could be part of MDN Plus, but nothing is set in stone (publicly) yet.

Source: Mozilla