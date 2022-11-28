Cyber Monday is here, which means fresh discounts are now popping up to save you money in case you missed all the deals so far. This last set of deals will essentially round off the end-of-year deals season, so it's your best chance to save big on gadgets and accessories. We've already covered plenty of PC and laptop deals, but we wanted to highlight the best mechanical keyboards in a separate post mainly because of the sheer number of options that are available at a discounted price right now. So if you are looking to pick up a new gaming keyboard for the holidays, then here are the ones that are worth considering:

Best Cyber Monday deals on 60% mechanical keyboards

60% keyboards are popular among gamers as they take up less space on the desk, leaving more room for mouse movements. These keyboards lack the home cluster, number pad, function, and arrow keys.

Best Cyber Monday deals on Tenkeyless keyboards

Tenkeyless keyboards are slightly smaller than full-sized keyboards. They typically only lack a number pad, so you get to keep more keys including functions and arrows.

Best Cyber Monday deals on full-sized mechanical keyboards

Full-sized keyboard, as you probably already know, is the standard size that comes with all the keys. These keyboards are great for both gaming and productivity, as you don't have to rely on macros or shortcuts due to the lack of keys. The full-sized keyboards, however, can be relatively expensive, and they also take up more space on your desk.

ROCCAT Vulcan 121 $80 $160 Save $80 $80 at Amazon

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Mechanical Keyboard $99 $199 Save $100 $99 at Amazon

These are the best mechanical keyboard deals we could find right now, but we'll continue to keep an eye on the retailers to see if more pop up over the next 24 hours. In the meantime, take a look at our collection of the best Cyber Monday deals on gaming mice.