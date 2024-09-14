At this point, I'm deep down the mechanical keyboard rabbit hole, always searching for the next great keyboard to review. I've tried almost every keyboard layout, from full-sized to 40%, reviewed both expensive and budget keyboards, and even experienced Hall effect keyboards. While it's heartening to see manufacturers try to pack keyboards with as many features as possible, I don't find all of them necessary.

It all comes down to the kind of user I am. You might find all of these features non-negotiable, and that's totally fine — that's why I love the variety of mechanical keyboards. However, after years of using mechanical keyboards, I can personally confirm that I wouldn't miss any of these 5 features on any of my keyboards.

5 RGB backlight

I keep it switched off anyway

Imagining your keyboard sans any kind of backlight might be tough for some, but once the novelty of the pretty lighting effects wears off, I find the backlight more distracting than useful. Backlighting can help you see your keyboard legends in the dark, but most keyboards don't come with translucent or "shine-through" keycaps anyway, defeating the entire purpose. Light bleeding from between the keycaps isn't remotely as useful as light actually illuminating them.

I always use my keyboard in wireless mode on my Windows PC, never use Bluetooth, and plug it in for charging once every few weeks.

Even if you could make use of the backlight without translucent keycaps, it's just not bright enough on many keyboards. And I know backlighting can help in other ways, such as notifying you of the battery level, connection mode, Win/Mac modes, Bluetooth device mode, and so on. However, those things are minor, especially when I always use my keyboard in wireless mode on my Windows PC, never use Bluetooth, and plug it in for charging once every few weeks.

4 Customizable display

Cat GIFs are cool and all, but space is a premium

I love a screen on my keyboard as much as the next guy, but if I had to choose between a customizable display and some actual keys (or knobs), I'd pick the latter in a heartbeat. It's fun to upload wacky GIFs on your keyboard's display, at least for a few days, before you start missing, say, a dedicated Home or End key, or even a multimedia control knob.

Many manufacturers have gradually adopted displays on various models, but it's little more than a gimmick. I know a screen can display the date & time, connection modes, OS modes, BT modes, battery level, and more, but again, that stuff is barely useful since I'm never moving my board away from my dedicated workstation.

If you don't know by now, I'm not a work-from-cafe kinda guy. Besides, I have a super light and portable keyboard for whenever I need to work while traveling.

3 Multi-OS support

Still wondering when I'll need Mac support