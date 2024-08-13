Key Takeaways QMK/VIA support should become standard on all future keyboards for easy customization.

The mechanical keyboard market is evolving in the best way possible — there's endless variety, interest from the community is high, and affordability has never been better. The kind of high-quality keyboards you could get for $200 around two years ago, you can now get for under $100. We've seen both manufacturers and consumers get more particular about case materials, pre-installed foam, and the overall experience.

That said, what do I wish to see more of in 2024 and beyond? As they say, "Life is good, but it can be better." To take the mechanical keyboard space to the next level, I have come up with my personal wishlist which I believe should be on the radar of all keyboard manufacturers. These developments can expand the reach of mechanical keyboards to a lot more users, and benefit everyone as a result.

5 QMK/VIA support

It's good to have the option

If you're relatively new to mechanical keyboards, you might not have heard about QMK and VIA. Without going into too much detail, QMK (Quantum Mechanical Keyboard) is an open-source firmware project that allows you to customize compatible keyboards according to your preferences. This usually translates to remapping keys, setting up macros, configuring multiple "layers," and customizing your RGB lighting beyond the stock effects.

One of my wishes is to see QMK/VIA support becoming pretty much a non-negotiable with all future keyboard launches.

VIA can be considered as an add-on to QMK that simplifies the process of customizing your keyboard. It provides an easy-to-use interface that anyone can use without having the technical know-how needed for vanilla QMK. Plus, unlike with stock QMK, you don't need to reflash your keyboard's firmware after every little customization. VIA stores your configuration on the keyboard itself, so you can retain it even when using your keyboard on another device.

Currently, not every keyboard comes with QMK/VIA support, and rigging your keyboard to support it is a bit complicated. Hence, one of my wishes is to see QMK/VIA support becoming pretty much a non-negotiable with all future keyboard launches. Even if you're not the DIY type, it doesn't hurt to have the option to customize every single aspect of your keyboard. Who knows, once you try it, you might never go back.

4 Themed mechanical keyboards

Why not go all out with your design?

Mechanical keyboards are deeply personal devices, and looks are a big part of the experience. While you can choose from the pre-defined options on the product page, they're mostly limited to keycap and case colors. Some manufacturers go a step further and design their keyboards around a distinct theme based on pop culture, a topical event or phenomenon, or just something cute that's trending on the internet.

Themed keyboards aren't exactly uncommon, but it wouldn't hurt to see more manufacturers join the fray and include one or two unique models in their product lines.

A great example of themed keyboards is Ducky's Year of the X series, with the latest one being the limited-edition Year of the Dragon keyboard. Other retro models like the 8BitDo Retro and the Lofree Block are also quite popular in the community. Some of my personal favorites are the extremely cute Ducky x Shibasays One 2, the cell-shading-inspired CELSHADE Base 65, and the delectable Chillkey Paw65.

Themed keyboards aren't exactly uncommon, but it wouldn't hurt to see more manufacturers join the fray and include one or two unique models in their product lines.

3 Wooden case keyboards

We need more wood in our keyboards

After 3 years of using mechanical keyboards, I know what I want in my dream keyboard. An aluminum case happens to be one of the things I'm looking forward to. However, I also love the overall feel and sound of keyboards with wooden cases. We have a few standout wooden keyboards on the market, such as the Akko MU01 Wooden Keyboard, but that's pretty much the only decent pre-built option I've come across.

The benefits of wooden cases go beyond the premium feel and sound. They add a unique flavor to your keyboard as well as the overall desk setup.

Drop has the NYM96 kit, but it doesn't seem to fully commit to the wooden vibe like the MU01. Hence, I hope we see more wooden mechanical keyboards come out in the near future. The benefits of wooden cases go beyond the premium feel and sound. They add a unique flavor to your keyboard as well as the overall desk setup. If you have some plants around your setup, a wooden keyboard would fit in quite nicely.

2 65% Hall effect keyboards

The popularity of 65% keyboards is rapidly increasing