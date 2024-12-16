Fans of mechanical keyboards take them quite seriously. They fuss over form factors, customization, actuation distance, plates and foam, switch scratchiness, and many more considerations that might feel bizarre or unnecessary to other people. For a growing number of users, mechanical keyboards often represent the endgame in comfort, features, and typing feedback.

However, mechanical keyboards are not as universal as some would believe. Depending on your habits, preferences, and afflictions, a mechanical keyboard might not turn out at all as it's made up to be. Maybe the things that make mechanical keyboards so good for other users might not be relevant to you, or worse, they might negatively affect your typing experience and workflow.

5 A keyboard is just an input device for you

What's in a keyboard?

One of the most significant uses of technology is making life easier, which is what many of the most popular devices do for millions daily. It's entirely possible that you don't consider a keyboard to be anything more than a tool for your job, business, entertainment, or daily use. And that's completely fine. If you have been using membrane keyboards or chiclet keyboards on your laptop for years and simply have no time or intention to devote to a new hobby, you probably have no interest in exploring mechanical keyboards.

A regular keyboard is more than enough for people who simply want a reliable, long-lasting, and simple keyboard for typing or even casual gaming. Suppose you don't like spending hours researching every aspect of a product you want to buy. In that case, you'll probably be bogged down by the plethora of form factors, switch options, mounting styles, keycap designs, and brands in the mechanical keyboard space.

Mechanical keyboards are part of a niche interest that revolves around a relatively minor aspect of using a computer and enhancing everything about it. It's only natural that most users will probably find it needless or even obstructive to their day-to-day workflow. If it ain't broke, why fix it? If your non-mechanical keyboard works fine for you, then there's little reason to be affected by the hype surrounding mechanical keyboards.

4 You don't care about tactile and aural feedback

If it types well, the rest is just noise