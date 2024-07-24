Key Takeaways Mechanical keyboards offer an objectively superior typing experience compared to membrane keyboards.

They aren't just for gamers, and offer tons of options for pre-built buyers and custom builders alike.

Quality mechanical keyboards are more affordable than ever before, with excellent options going for as low as $50.

I might be fairly new to mechanical keyboards compared to many veterans in the community, but there's one thing I can confidently say — there are a lot of nonsensical myths about mechanical keyboards floating around on the internet. For better or worse, the "mech keeb" community is still a niche one, so there are many more people outside of it than the ones in the know. So, a regular PC user might still have some misconceptions about mechanical keyboards that are far from the truth.

These myths range across all aspects of mechanical keyboards, from the look and feel to the sound and price. Perhaps the only silver lining we have is that most of these myths are super easy to debunk, so people don't have an excuse to stay uninformed any longer.

6 Mechanical keyboards are just a gimmick

This is objectively false

Almost all of us started our keyboard journey with regular membrane keyboards (mostly rubber dome) which seemed fine as long as we had nothing to compare them to. But, when mechanical keyboards started becoming more popular in the early 2000s thanks to a new wave of "gaming keyboards," it became clear that an objectively superior typing experience had arrived.

Mechanical keyboards are inherently more responsive and provide a more precise and satisfying typing experience, no matter what kind of user you are.

Although mechanical keyboards have existed since the 1970s, they have existed in their current form only more recently. With a mechanical keyboard, you ditch a single membrane in favor of individual switches to make contact with the PCB. Mechanical keyboards are inherently more responsive and provide a more precise and satisfying typing experience, no matter what kind of user you are.

You can customize nearly every facet of a mechanical keyboard to tailor the typing experience to your preferences. They're also more durable and repairable than membrane keyboards, and offer a lot more variety and features. If you're still not convinced, you should find a way to experience typing on a mechanical keyboard, perhaps in a nearby store or just buy an affordable one to experiment with.

5 Mechanical keyboards are only for gamers

The community is actually driven mostly by non-gamers